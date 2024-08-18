Singer Cynthia Morgan has lambasted music executive Jude Okoye after he opened up the many allegations against him

After P-Square's split, Jude signed Cynthia and they were involved in a messy drama that caused her career to experience a downturn

After clearing the air on Peter's allegation against him, Cynthia noted that she never wanted to be signed to Jude's label

Singer Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, aka Madrina, noted that she did not beg music executive Jude Okoye to sign her to his record label.

Cynthia Morgan says he never begged Jude Okoye to sign her. Image credit: @royalmadrina, @judeengees

Source: Instagram

The German Juice crooner had a fallout with Jude which led to a legal battle and had her stage name changed to Madrina.

In his recent reaction to Peter Okoye of P-Square's fraud allegation against his former manager and brother Jude, Cynthia decided to share her take.

She also recalled Jude sleeping with a certain Joy Tongo who was begging her for contact. However, he refused to sign the lady but insisted he wanted to sign her.

The singer demanded that Jude leave her alone and face the drama between and his siblings.

See Cynthia Morgan's post below:

Fans react to Cynthia Morgan's post

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the singer's post below:

@olu_herodotus:

"That house go hot for Oga Jude today when his wife go ask am. WHO IS JOY TONGO?"

@hisnameissildek:

"I feel bad each time I think of how the shining star of my fav Nigerian female rapper Cynthia Morgan dimmed too early!"

@official_kenny111:

"A concise, straightforward interesting story. She no go through corners."

@__datpiscesgirl:

"The way he destroyed Cynthia Morgan’s booming career, omo his karma will be very bad."

@natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Jude go collect left right and center. Drag his bleached nose"

@bright_ifex:

"Who is Joy Tongo the new war loading at home..nawaoo wahala no too much?"

@gossipboyz11:

"Y'all asking about Joy Tongo, she's been in the Nigerian music scenes for ages and she was also behind Cynthia Morgan those years. She manages Morgan's music that's why you always hear Cynthia say Jton production... that's the name of Joy Tongo's production company back then... so there's nothing Jude Okoye's wife would be worried about. Tongo and Jude were obviously before her."

Source: Legit.ng