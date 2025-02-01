Singer Speed Darlington has not gotten over how he was treated after he shaded and defamed his colleague, Burna Boy

He decided to hit the studio to record another diss track against the Last Last crooner, and he shared a video of himself and his friends at the studio

Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called, said that he had to engage his lawyer to check out the lyrics of his diss track

Singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has shared what he has been up to in the music studio.

The singer said he wanted to record another song and he shared some moments of him and his friends in the studio.

In his Instagram video, he was seen vibing to his song, adding that he had to send the lyrics to his lawyer so that he would not get accused of defaming anyone.

He noted that his lawyer complained about some of the lyrics and advised him to take them off. According to Akpi, his lawyer did not want to show his face at the studio and this made him laugh heartily.

Speed Darlington versus Burna Boy's drama

Recall that Akpi had released a diss track Baby Oil against his colleague Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

His song was aimed at making jest of the Ye hitmaker's Grammy Award which he won in 2021 for his 2020 album Twice As Tall.

Speed Darlington had asked Burna Boy how many oils American rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, used on him before he won his Grammy Award. This statement caused the singer to influence Akpi's arrest, and since he regained his freedom, he has been shading Burna Boy.

Reactions as Speed Darlington records diss track

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Speed Darlington records another diss track in the studio.

@skales commented:

"Presidooooooooo we love you."

@arinze_vo reacted:

"You get better lawyer. The advice wey him give you pure."

@bristolbeadsgirl noted:

"The one and only ground zero survivor, we love you."

@henryiyke12 said:

"Presido you wan cook wetin no good o."

@therayztv reacted:

"It’s gonna be a Banga. This is fire."

@mr_nonso_ commented

"So, you do write your lyrics. I was thinking you just enter studio and freestyle. Forget @akpimmuo @speeddarlintv is talented and gives us maximum song and content."

@virgins_lens reacted:

"PRESIDO don resume. This is inspiration from the brain through the mic to our ears. We dey wait for the Dam. I get 300 streams for this side."

Speed Darlington blasts fans cautioning him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington had warned his fans trying to caution him about Bruna Boy after he called him out over Diddy.

The singer had asked Burna Boy how much oil Diddy used on him because of his relationship with the rapper, who was arrested in the US.

In the video he made, he stated that they should not underestimate him and what he depends on.

