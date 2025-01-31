Tiwa Savage's estranged husband Tunji balogun, widely called Teebillz came heavily for Toke Makinwa some hours ago but has now apologised

Teebizz had gone online on January, 30 to blast Toke Makinwa, asking her to stay away from family

This came as a shock to many however Teebillz went on Daddy Freeze's life and explained why he made such an utterance

Teebillz (Tunji Balogun), a Nigerian music executive, who also doubles as Tiwa Savage's former husband has publicly apologized to media girl, Toke Makinwa over his statement to her some hours ago.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Teebillz went online to speak about family, asking a certain person to stay away from family.

The music executive, in another post, came directly for Toke Makinwa, asking her to stay away from people's marriages. He added that a marriage with children is a different ballgame.

Tiwa Savage's ex-hubby says sorry to Toke Makinwa and gave full details. Credit: @teebillz323, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

His statement, whoever went viral, resulted in him getting dragged online by netzines who hamed him for saying such.

Teebillz clears the air on the Toke issue

In an unexpected turn of things, Tunji balogun jumped on a live session with Daddy Freeze, where he tendered a heartfelt apology to Toke Makinwa, adding that his statement was misconstrued.

Teebillz maintained that he was only informing Toke Makinwa to steer off Annie and 2baba's separation issue, rather than castigate one party, over the other. He clarified that he was not trying to shame Toke for not having a child, but rather keep her in check and warn her not to dabble in people's affairs.

Watch Teebillz's video here:

Netizens react to Teebillz's apology to Toke Makinwa

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the post:

@sleekgoldfishdabosslady stated:

"Teebillz made alot of sense generally and he's speaking from life's experiences. These are the kind of people one ought to pay mind to when they talk."

@dmyrichard said:

"If you focus solely on finding flaws in what he said rather than understanding his perspective, it shows a lack of depth. He is sharing from his own experience, and the story won’t make sense without mentioning Tiwa, Toke, Tubaba, and himself. They all belong to the same circle. He's making sense and you all should learn instead and cut him some slack."

@iremide___ remarked:

"He’s not making sense, just pained toke supported tiwa against him."

@twis7010 said:

"I feel like him and Tiwa are back low key."

@ms_lope said:

"Grown man who never has his emotions and mouth in check. Acts and talks like a teenager, no wonder Tiwa left him."

@idiogo_nwanyi commented:

"I couldn't finish the video but till tomorrow, TOKE is right. All she said was that 2baba shouldn't have washed his dirty linen outside especially now that Annie is getting bashed online. Period."

@nkem.22 said:

"He only wanted an avenue to vent so let's allow him heal too."

Tiwa Savage's ex-hubby advises her

According to a post by Legit.ng, Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's former husband shared a lovely picture of the singer with her son and step-son.

In the post, he called the people in the picture his family and said that she should stay away from family feuds.

Fans reacted to the post as a few of them praised him for always watching out for her, and some suggested that they should come back together.

