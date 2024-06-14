Teebillz, the former husband of Tiwa Savage has lost his mother, and he is thrown into mourning

He shared the sad news and prayed to God to heal him and give him the energy needed to face the reality

He lamented that he was the only biological child of the deceased, as fans took to the comment section to sympathize with him

Tunji Balogun, the former husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is bereaved. The talent manager took to social media to share the sad news of the death of his beloved mother with his fans.

According to him, when he thought he had gotten his life well put together, life hit hard at him like bricks. The man, who welcomed a son a few years ago, added that he was the only biological child of his dear mother.

Teebillz mourns late mother. Photo credit @teebillz323

Source: Instagram

Teebillz shares grave side picture

In the post, Teebillz was seen sitting with his head down at the grave side of his mother as he looked into his phone.

In the caption, he asked his fans to pray for healing and strength for him as he mourned.

Fans and colleagues took to the comments section of the man, who hailed his baby mamas recently to comfort and console him. Some spoke well about the late woman.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Teebillz. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"So sorry bro. May God comfort you at this time and always amen."

@walesavage:

"My condolences bro. Right here for you ."

@yetundeolawunmi:

"The Lord is your strength."

@iamicebergslim:

"My condolences bro."

@solemzo:

"Sending positive love to you bro take heart we remember mom that year respect OG."

@efezino4life:

"Condolences."

@officialtonipayne:

"Sending you lots of love."

@official_shadeyy:

"I pray for healing and restoration to you and your family, May God grant your heart desires."

@ayoyimikalad:

"Accept my condolences we will surely miss big mummy."

@pclassic1:

"Sending Love."

