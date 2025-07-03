A video has surfaced showing Davido's new car, which he recently ordered after purchasing an electric Mercedes-Benz

The car is a Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram series, allegedly costing N480 million

Fans were left in awe after seeing the car, and many shared their thoughts on the luxurious automobile and Davido's choice of vehicle

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, seems to be a lover of luxury automobiles, as seen in a recent post that surfaced online.

The post reveals that the Timeless crooner is about to purchase another luxury automobile worth N480 million.

Fan react to the video of Davido's new car. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido is said to have paid for a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram series. The plush ride is white, convertible, and features a sleek interior.

Interior of Davido's car surfaces

In the clip shared online, it gave fans a glimpse of the luxury interior, which exuded class and elegance. It features white seats, and Maybach was boldly written on the front seat.

This is not the first time Davido has bought a Maybach. In 2023, he purchased a Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh.

Davido's fans react to the music playing in post about singer's car. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

His latest car comes just a few months after the music star bought a fully electric Rolls-Royce worth N629 million. Additionally, Davido gifted his wife a G-Wagon for her 30th birthday.

Celebrities who own Maybachs

Apart from Davido, several other Nigerian celebrities also own Maybachs. In 2024, singer Phyno purchased a Maybach SL680.

Afrobeat star Burna Boy, whose full name is Ebunoluwa Damini, also owns a Maybach.

Businessman Obi Cubana is among the celebrities who proudly own a Maybach as well.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to video about Davido

Netizen reacted after seeing the plush whip that Davido recent acquired. They marvelled about the music star's love for cars and shared their take about his latest choice. Here are a few comments below:

@feelz0_ commented:

"If an Burnaboy or Wizkid una go carry the price go high. Go check he price in Mercedes official website and see the real price. Bringing he price down won’t change anything. Everybody has its car brand wey him love."

@paulogeezy reacted:

"I observed about OBO and Burna is” Burna will never announce his acquisitions early. Buh for egbon, as he dey order, he dey post asap. I be 30BG. Nah just observation thou."

@nellygold939 wrote:

"OBO too get class for cars."

@yung_rich60 stated:

"No one does it better than 001."

@99swagkidd wrote:

"Why you go use the opposite artist's song while chasing clout with anything that concern's Davido? Make all una dey do well o, no be to dey show fake love."

Source: Legit.ng