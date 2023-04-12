Davido’s talent manager, Asa Asika, is having a defining moment in his profession as he stylishly alerts the public

The singer’s executive guidance took to social media to relive his input on the success of Timeless so far

Asika shared a series of pictures taken during the production of Davido’s Unavailable video, accompanied by a caption that attested to his contribution

Asa Asika, talent manager to Nigerian global superstar Davido, sparked reactions online with his recent assertion.

Asika took to social media to share pictures from the production of Davido’s infectious hit Unavailable.

Davido's talent manager Asa Asika boasts of his impact on Timeless album Credit: @asaasika

Source: Instagram

In his post, he created some funny hashtags around his artist’s comeback, which gained the attention of netizens.

He wrote:

"Timeless season, let’s show you how it’s done! #Yourmanagerstocomebenyintern."

See his post below

Internet users reacts

enioluwaofficial:

"Not the Hashtag!"

desirepr_:

"Those hashtags need to be study in school."

specialspesh:

" dia dads!!"

mukhtar_ae:

"That hash tag."

kayodea:

"Their Papa don suffer for your hand with this rollout. Well done my guy. "

reggie_rock_stone_:

"OBO is the best."

ellaspiffy:

"Abg come carry us for the internship."

director_suave:

"Emphasis on “ROLL OUT OF THE DECADE” TIMELESS SZN.❤️"

bigmantallest:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kingship runs in The Blood."

Source: Legit.ng