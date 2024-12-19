Burna Boy's mother has been captured watching her son while he was performing at a concert in Lagos state recently

In a post making the rounds online, a lady was holding a phone while Burna Boy's mother was watching her son perform

The gesture was well received by fans, who admired how tenacious the singer's mother was about her role in her son's career

A gesture by Bose Ogulu, mother of Afrobeat star, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has warmed the hearts of fans after a post surfaced online about them.

The woman, who specially marked her son's birthday months ago, couldn't attend his show in Lagos state. However, she decided to face time him while he was performing.

Bose Ogulu watched to ensure all was well with her son's show in her absence.

Lady calls Burna Boy's mother

Also in the post, a lady was holding her phone up as Burna Boy's mother was on the call.

The mother, who was taunted by Speed Darlington, was on the call for a long time while her son was on the stage.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bose's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Burna Boys's mother. Here are some of the comments below:

@Nonesuch02:

"Omo Benny Dey try abeg , some outsiders no go still appreciate am them think say e easy , the other fanbase get big big accounts but na only Benny mount for outsiders cuz dem no Dey gree engage each other , person go post burna content una go look am pass, no be so o."

@WelbyOG80:

"Woman king. such a mama's love."

@jarodarh:

"Mummy love Burna gan."

@Talented_Aiseh:

"Mama Burna GOAT."

@thatphoneboy:

"Active mumm."

@powerchibueze:

"Before nko, if she no supervise who would."

Burna Boy's mother sees son in advert

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer's mother, Bose Ogulu, was overwhelmed with joy after sighting an advert of her son.

Burna Boy had appeared in an international advert placed on Dublin street. He was with the likes of former footballer David Beckham and some top international models.

Burna Boy's mother was passing by with her daughter and other members of his crew when she saw the advert.

