Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, has reacted after seeing his son in an international advert on Dublin street

In the advert, the singer was seen with the likes of former footballer, David Beckham and some top international models

Burna Boy's mother was passing by with her daughter and other members of his crew when she saw the advert

Bose Ogulu, singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy's mother, has warmed the hearts of her fans with how she reacted to her son's advert on Dublin street.

The Grammy Award winner was seen with the likes of former footballer, David Beckham and some international models advertising for an internation brand. Screens of the advert were placed at strategic areas in Dublin.

Burna Boy's mother react to son's advert in Dublin. Photo credit @thenamix

Source: Instagram

Reacting after sighting it, Burna Boy's mother gushed over her son's success, she said she used to ask herself sometimes if she was the one who gave birth to the Last Last crooner.

Burn Boy's mum speaks Igbo

The woman, who blushed after meeting Usher, screamed with joy when she saw the billboard.

Burna Boy's mother spoke in Igbo language, and the people with her laughed as they all celebrated Burna Boy's win. She also hailed her son and called him the child that does not need filter.

Below is the clip:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy's mother after seeing her son's advert. Here are some of the comments below:

@skinny_samsonice:

"I want my mom to say this."

@beckypoin6_fashion_pincode:

"The joy of every parent."

@perfumearcade_:

"Proud mom."

@zainabekiye:

"I’m going to be a proud mom just like I’d make my family proud too."

@official_xoxoliso411:

"What been successful can cause."

@eleniyan_010:

"Omo ti'o need filter."

@eugy_bae1:

"Proud moment."

@berryguy_na_thai:

"Proud mum."

@its.skingold_fundz:

"Greatness."

Source: Legit.ng