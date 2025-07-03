A teenager who is a trained pilot and who is attempting to fly all seven continents solo is now under arrest in Chile

Ethan Guo, 19, was arrested by authorities in the South American country after allegedly changing his flight plan without permission

Guo states he is trying to raise $1 million for cancer research by flying to all seven continents solo

A young pilot has been arrested in Chileh after he allegedly changed his flight plan without telling authorities.

The pilot is identified as 19-year-old Ethan Guo, who is attempting to fly solo to all seven continents of the world.

19-year-old pilot Ethan Guo arrested in Chile. Photo credit: Ethan Guo.

According to Chilean authorities, Guo had departed Carlos Ibáñez del Campo Airport in the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas.

He was the sole passenger and crew member aboard a Cessna 182Q aircraft, CCN reports.

Guo was said to have changed course and turned towards Antarctica, which is against the plan he submitted.

According to Cristian Crisosto Rifo, the Regional Prosecutor of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, the pilot submitted false information regarding his flight plan.

He said:

“The accused provided false information to the aeronautical authority. He submitted a flight plan indicating that he was going to fly over the city of Punta Arenas. However, he continued toward Antarctica without informing anyone and without any authorization, landing at the airfield of Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chilean Antarctic territory. With this behavior, the accused seriously endangered the safety of air traffic to Antarctica and the Magallanes region. The accused not only violated the Aeronautical Code but also multiple national and international regulations regarding routes to Antarctica and access to the white continent."

According to Guo's website, he is trying to raise $1 million for cancer research. The website states that his relative was diagnosed with cancer.

The information reads:

"I am Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old Asian American pilot. I want to become the first person in history to fly solo to all seven continents in a small aircraft and raise $1 million for cancer research. My passion for aviation began at the age of 13. I earned my private pilot license at 17. I am IFR-rated, which means that I can fly using instruments alone, without visual ground reference. I have flown to all 48 contiguous US states and crossed the Atlantic three times, amassing over 700 hours of flight time. In 2021 my cousin was diagnosed with cancer. I admire him. He inspired me to take life more seriously and join the fight against cancer. I want to use every opportunity to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the necessity to increase research efforts to find prevention and treatment methods. You can support this cause, too, by donating here."

A 19-year-old pilot was arrested for allegedly changing course during his solo flight. Photo credit: Ethan Guo.

