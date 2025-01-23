Nigerian singer Speed Darlington showed off one of his most faithful friends who stood by him during his 2 months detention

The controversial act was freed on Tuesday January 21 after a series of reported back and forths with the police on his bail terms

Sharing a picture of the young man who he appreciated for his steadfastness, netizens made different observations

Recently released singer Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington, has appreciated his bosom friend AbuTx for sticking by him during his 2 months of detention.

Recall that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release. He was there for about two months until he was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Speed Darlington shows off friend. Credit: @speedarlintv

Source: Instagram

According to Punch, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted Speed Darlington a N20 million bail on January 16, with one surety of the same amount. Justice Ekerete Akpan decided after the singer's lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, presented a bail application.

Following his release, the rapper who recently demanded 300 million naira compensation shared a picture of one of his friends who made his prison bearable.

The Baby Oil crooner poured out praises for the young man in his Igbo dialect as he celebrated his freedom.

"Shout out, my guy, my friend AbuTx for coming through," he wrote in the caption

In a previous report, Speedy vowed to seek N300 million in compensation from the Nigeria Police and his opponent for what he described as a breach of his human rights.

He described his ordeal, claiming that even after a court granted him release, he was still detained owing to suspected influence from "higher powers" involved in his case.

The artist showed the face of a new lawyer, Mazi David Ihuoma, who serves under one of his attorneys Stan Alieke

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington returned to social media for the first time since he regained freedom.

For the first time since his arrest, the singer shared a new post on his Instagram page with a coded voiceover.

Using images of bulls, Akpi, as he is fondly called, stated that when two bulls are fighting, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and bounce back with more strength.

His post has social media users wondering why he would share such a thing online, considering what he had just been through.

Speed Darlington's appreciation post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chairmain:

"Real life Odogwu.. am not a culture vulture."

doshshima:

"So CP no come where you Dey ?"

Dididoflegacy:

"I love the gratefulness of Speed! Nothing beats appreciation."

the_obiking:

"You don survive ground zero what can they do to you?"

queen:

"My presido keep this bears abeg.... Big boyoyo... You don survive ground zero what can they do to you?"

ornlounge:

"All the people that saying you should stay there you deserve it are now calling you my presido don't mind them they all bad people,"

Lawyer weighs into Speed Darlington's matter

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lawyer, Pelumi Olajegbesi, weighed into the arrest of Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, was arrested and later charged with defamation. He spent several weeks in detention.

Speaking on the matter, his lawyer shared his thoughts in a lengthy tweet, shedding light on the intricacies of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng