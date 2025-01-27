Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, widely called AY has shared the interesting story of how his younger brother, Yomi Makun was conceived

The singer gave a speech at his brother's 40th birthday party, which was star-studded, and made the revelation to the audience

AY Comedian's story was met with hilarious reactions from social media users, who shared their takes on the matter

Hilarious reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian social media user and comedian AY's speech at his brotehr's 40th birthday bash.

Recall that the fashion designer, widely known as Yomi Casual, held his birthday on Saturday, January 25, 2025. He previously showed off his brother AY's mansion when he went to personally deliver his birthday invite to him.

AY's speech at Yomi Causal's birthday sparks reactions online. Credit: @aycomedian, @yomicasual

During the party, his comedian brother mounted the stage to give a speech, While speaking, he shared how their mother conceived his brother, Yomi.

According to him, at the time, there were 5 kids and he was the only boy. His parents wanted more boys but it was happening. However, one fateful day, a prophet delivered a message to his parents and told them that they had a son whose spirit was not letting them conceive other male children.

They were advised to send the son far away, to pave the way for more male children. AY confirmed that she was sent to live with one of his uncles and shortly after, his parents welcomed his younger brothers.

Watch the clip here:

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that the ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel, are in a child custody battle after they separated in 2024 following 20 years of marriage.

AY shared the news on the internet, noting that he could no longer entertain public opinion about his personal family issues. Also, his estranged wife, Mabel, who is an interior designer was seen with an unknown man walking hand in hand as though they were an item.

This sparked serious outrage on social media concerning how Mabel moved on from her marriage without looking back.

Also recall that although there were no concrete details about the designer's mother's passing, the news seemed to have circulated among those who mattered.

How fans reacted to AY Makun's speech

@iambishopemmabankz said:

"Hmmm. This is so deep."

@abio_mi said:

"Some prophesies are real👏👏."

@mr_dubemtiger said:

"Wow... this is so funny, but true."

@maureenokoliyahoo reacted:

"Are those women beside him , his sisters too?❤️."

