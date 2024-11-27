Legal counsel to Speed Darlington, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, released an official statement detailing reasons he was rearrested

Alieke mentioned that Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called by his fans was picked up on the order of the Deputy Inspector General of Police

Speed Darlington was picked up on Wednesday, November 27 for jumping bail, Alieke claimed

The law firm representing Speed Darlington released an official statement about the singer's rearrest on Wednesday, November 27, shortly after he arrived from the US, where he had been in the past weeks.

Speed Darlington was initially arrested in Lagos and whisked to Abuja by the Nigerian police after his colleague Burna Boy reported to the law enforcement agency. He was then released on bail on health grounds.

Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, the official legal counsel to Darlington Achakpo, AKA Speed Darlington, gave the reasons for his re-arrest in a signed statement released via the law firm's social media handle.

He noted that his client was picked up by the police for jumping bail.

Speed Darlington's counsel explains his rearrest

From the stable of Law Capitol, Stan Alieke signed an official statement on the rearrest of his client. Read an excerpt of the statement below:

"Following our client's performance in Owerri, our client was picked up by the police on allegations that he jumped bail. We are informed that this action was purportedly on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau."

Alieke further explained that:

"In good faith, our client had arranged to return to Abuja after his performance in Owerri in consultation with his lawyer and in liason with police officers. It was never his intention to jump bail."

See the full statement below:

Why Speed Darlington was arrested

Burna Boy had reported Akpi to the police for defaming him in a song, 'Baby Oil'. He was later granted an administrative bail on October 8 after being detained for five days.

Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy and mom

Legit.ng had earlier reported that days after the singer’s release was secured, his lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol shared a statement where he explained the steps his client had taken since the issue with Burna Boy.

According to Akpi’s lawyer, the rapper is known by many as a joy giver, and his controversial videos were just for laughs without any intention of defaming anyone.

In the statement, he also explained Akpi’s love for his mother and how he never meant to disrespect Burna Boy’s mother because his words were misrepresented and a slip of the tongue.

