With the exit of fast-rising singer Asake from Olamide's Yahoo Boy No Laptop, YBNL, there have been discussions about young talents and music labels

However, disagreements between artists and record labels can be traced back to when the industry first gained professional recognition, and they have been all too prevalent since then

Legit.ng has compiled some popular conflicts between record labels and artists that rocked the music industry

While fans deliberate on Asake's sudden decision to Olamide amid reports of refusal to sign a new contract with the music executive, the Nigerian music scene appears to have experienced more of such disputes.

Revisiting the past, here are ten musicians who left their first music executives amid controversies

Wizkid, Asake and Kizz Daniel and other Nigerians who faced disputes with their fist record labels. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @asake, @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Wizkid formally signed with EME Records

Nigerian superstar Ayodeji, aka Wizkid, was previously signed to Banky W's EME Records before starting his own Starboy label.

Years after his contract, he fell out with them, and neither party clarified what had happened.

However, in a 2019 interview with Capital Xtra, the Eseence crooner revealed why he left Banky W's music label.

The musician stated that he was at a point when he needed to move forward, so he exited with "zero naira".

In 2022, Banky W, EME's music executive, claimed that Wizkid terminated his five-album contract with EME after releasing only two projects.

He pointed out that Wizkid signed with EME in 2009 and released his first and second albums, 'Superstar' and 'Ayo', respectively.

Then, In 2017, the Made in Lagos hitmaker signed a deal with RCA Records and released his third album, leaving Banky W's label.

Kizz Daniel formerly signed with G-Worldwide

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe Kizz Daniel rose to prominence in 2014 with his hit single "Woju"; at the time, he was signed to the G-Worldwide Label. Issues came up between Kizz Daniel and the record company in 2017.

The musician was sad to have allegedly breached the terms of his seven-year contract, which he signed in 2013.

The deal was set to expire in 2020; however, Kizz Daniel decided to leave before it expired. Several limits were placed on the singer, such as using his former stage name "Kiss Daniel.

G-Worldwide Entertainment further dragged the Woju breakout star to court for breaching the seven-year recording and artiste management contract he signed with the company.

Brymo formerly signed with Chocolate City

Nigerian folktale singer Olawale Ashimi, aka Brymo and the Chocolate City record company were at odds over charges of contract violations.

The singer left the label in 2013, just after the release of his debut album, Son of a Carpenter. He further accused the label of failing to market the record and of ignoring him.

The record label then claimed that the artist breached a five-year contract that obliged him to release three albums between 2011 and 2016.

Runtown formally signed with Eric Many Entertainment

Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu, best known as Runtown, secured a record deal in 2014 with Eric Many Entertainment, which is owned by Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, Dilly Motors' billionaire CEO.

After a few hits, their relationship deteriorated, and things worsened when his label accused him of signing up for and attending events without his firm's permission, a breach of contract.

After finding that the situation was unfavourable, Runtown attempted to cancel his contract in May 2016.

He alleged that he never received remuneration for live performances, recorded royalties (MTN Music Plus, caller ring backtracks), and other such payments. The musician further alleged that the label had threatened him with death.

Cynthia Morgan formerly signed with Northside Entertainment Inc.

In 2013, Cynthia Morgan signed a recording contract with Jude Okoye's Northside Entertainment Inc..

After a few months, she released two chart-topping singles, "Don't Break My Heart" and "Lead Me On," which received high praise from fans; the latter was nominated for "Best Reggae/Dancehall Single" at The 2014 Headies.

Cynthia went into hiding after releasing a few songs until 2020 when she resurfaced on social media and went viral after claiming that Jude Okoye, stole all she owned from her.

The singer revealed this during an Instagram live session when she cried out about the loss of her name and Instagram account due to a bad contract.

To date, the German juice hitmaker has continued to call out Jude Okoye over her truncated music career.

May D formerly signed with Northside

Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D in 2012, alleged that he endured awful living conditions while signed with the P Square brothers. The Soundtrack hitmaker repeated his allegations in 2025 during his appearance on The Honest Bumch podcast.

Mr May D used a memorable occasion with Davido to demonstrate the challenges he faced under the defunct Square records.

He claimed that Davido, who was experiencing problems with his father at the time, came to be with him at Psquare's house. However, his living conditions were so severe that Davido was taken aback by the look of his room and refused to squat with him.

May D said:

"When Davido was running from his Dad, he came to my room in P-Square's house, he was like 'May D, is this where you stay? I can't sleep here oh'…If I had a room, it would have been cooler"

However, in a previous report, Jude Okoye defended his position, noting that they signed artists to give back to society but found difficulties when May D wanted to join Psquare, a brand that had taken years to create.

Temmie Ovwasa formerly signed to YBNL

Singer Temmie Ovwasa launched accusations against her former record label boss, Olamide.

During an online interaction with her followers, a fan asked the singer if she still communicates with the YBNL chairman.

In response to the query, Temmie claimed that, despite providing a platform, Olamide refused all of the deals that she was offered. Ovwasa also claimed that the rap mogul prevented her from publishing music.

Mohbad formalerly signed to Marlian Records

The fight between the late Nigerian singerIlerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba ak Mohbad and his former music label, Marlian Records, burdened many following his tragic death months after his exit.

Mohbad's problems began when he attempted to replace his manager and expressed concerns about low royalties and an unpleasant working environment.

However, the label was hesitant to let him go, resulting in a heated situation between the two sides. To further matters, Mohbad posted videos in which he claimed that his record label had physically assaulted him, implying that Naira Marley should be held accountable for any harm done to him. However, the label denied all charges, blaming his conduct on the impact of illicit drug use.

After Mohbad's unexpected death, it was found that since leaving the label, he had been subjected to a series of harassment at video shoots and concerts.

Ycee formerly signed with Tinny Entertainment

Ycee had a disagreement with his former record company Tinny Entertainment, which led to a court action and the singer's departure from the label The rapper made it known in 20189.

This was after Tinny, the CEO of the music firm made a gratitude post on social media for gaining over 100 million streams across all platforms, and credited only the record label without mentioning the artists who made it possible.

Upon seeing the post, Ycee turned to Instagram to relate his ordeals at the hands of his former music boss.

Asake formerly signed to YBNL

There have been speculations about fast-rising singer Asake leaving Yahoo Boy No Laptop, YBNL, owned and managed by rapper Olamide.

This came after the Lonely At the Top crooner removed the label name from his bio and unfollowed his music boss on Instagram.

Asake was signed to the label in January 2022 and left after just three years. According to reports, he formally parted company with YBNL, with Olamide agreeing to let him depart on good terms.

Asake's contract with YBNL reportedly expired recently, and he allegedly refused to renew it despite Olamide's attempts.

Reports further suggest that Olamide negotiated a new arrangement, but Asake chose to seek independence.

Although he now owns the masters to all songs made under the label, YBNL will reportedly retain a royalty share for the next ten years.

Ycee has quit music?

Nigerian on-air personality N6 has painfully revealed to the public that singer Ycee has quit music.

The singer took to his social media page to share how he ran into the talented rapper recently and wanted them to work together.

Sadly, the response he got was not one that he expected, and it has gone on to shatter the hearts of his fans and music lovers in general.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng