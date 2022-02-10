Popular music star, Ycee has called out an unidentified musician who is giving him attitudes after they have worked together

The singer said the artist has been avoiding him over his song that he featured on that didn't blow to his expectations

Ycee further disclosed that he will no longer do free features and people that want to work with his should go through his management

Nigerian singer, Ycee has revealed that a fellow artist he worked with has been giving him attitudes and avoiding him.

Ycee said the song he did with the artist a couple of years ago did not blow and he advised the artiste to promote his music himself:

Ycee calls out fellow artist. Credit: @iam_ycee

Source: Instagram

"It's not a rocket science bro, you put out a song you don't promote it you don't do any form of marketing you just expect that Ycee's name is going to carry your song."

The singer further said he also put budget aside for promotions and marketing of his own songs:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Even when I drop my songs I put a budget aside for marketing, so you are not just gonna just call me and start acting up over a free feature I gave you."

He finally vowed to stop doing free features and anyone who feels like working with him should go through his management.

Watch his call out video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Ycee's call out of his unidentified colleague.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oluyemiseyi_:

"If he mentions the name— the song go come blow .. the ycee’s paradox."

Seundmaverick:

"Na Entittlement mentality go k#ll for this Country."

Pheebskimnani:

"Am I the only one dying to know who the person and what the song is?."

Lyricsblaq:

"And nah even free feature.. You suppose wipe am cord for ear."

Ibvybez:

"You for mention the person name and the title of the song make the song kuku use this opportunity blow once."

Skales threatens to beat up MC Galaxy

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Skales issued a threat to a colleague, MC Galaxy on social media.

The music star vowed to beat him up someday as he called him a stupid individual.

MC Galaxy in a response to Skales made it clear that he was not in the mood to fight.

Source: Legit.ng