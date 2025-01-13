Nigerian musician May D has spoken out about his highly known feud with Psquare and Square Records

The singer joined Square Records in 2011 but left the company on August 21, 2012, which truncated his career

In a recent podcast episode, the Sound Track hitmaker further narrated how the involvement of Senegalese star Akon added to it

Nigerian musician Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as Mr May D, has addressed his highly documented feud with the now-defunct Psquare group and Square Records.

The singer joined Square Records in 2011 but quit the company on August 21, 2012, due to internal conflicts.

May D speaks on fall out with Psqaure. Credit: @psquareworld, @mayd, @akon

Source: Instagram

In an unreleased episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, the talented rapper hinted that their brief romance was due to the Psquare twin brothers costing him a deal with Akon.

The singer stated that his problems with Psquare began when he was excluded from the music video shoot for the remix of 'Chop My Money', which included the American-Senegalese artist Akon.

May D said that Akon refused to shoot the video without the twin singers unless he was involved in the video production in America.

Following that, Akon offered him various opportunities and promised to fly him back to America. However, he admitted that when he returned to Nigeria, he made the error of telling the Psquare brothers about his conversations with Akon.

May D stated that Psquare initially hesitated to sign him to their label and promised to assist him, as they had done with artists such as J Martins and Bracket. However, he argued that after informing them of Akon's proposals, he started having problems.

"Initially, they did not want to sign me. They were just like let us help you the way we helped J Martins and Bracket. When we went to shoot 'Chop My Money' video, I was in Nigeria, they had gone to shoot the video. Akon did not show up till I came to America, he was like he wanted me to be in the video.

"I was wondering Akon jumped on 'Chop My Money' and they were like yes he did. So I have to be in America for the video because Akon said if I am not in America, he is not going to shoot the video.

"When I got to America, Akon called me to his office and was like 'Guy I have many deals for you, when you get back to Nigeria, call me. This is my number, I will book you a flight, you will come back to America'.

"He asked if I had any deal with these guys, I said no. He said, 'I am not going to say anything, when you get to America, we will talk'.

"When I got to Nigeria, as an honest and clean guy, I told Psquare because they were the ones who carried to me there. If I had known, I would not have told them."

Watch him speak below:

Singer May D spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@flowzki:

"some times you always gotta grab some wins for yourself and yourself alone… so many people want you to be big but never bigger than them, everybody wanna use and use you till you no longer useful to them. sad case."

@big_chuka:

"Broo I feel so sorry for May D he was such a talented Art Being to honest everytime won't take you far , sometimes somethings are better left unsaid cuz Psquare will be jealous, Lyk why is Akon so interested in you."

nakeson:

"When you know the cost of honesty you will learn to bend the truth."

danielnsohor:

"You guys should stop blaming him for telling PSquare. That’s the right thing to do any day considering the situation. If he didn’t tell PSquare y’all would still say he’s not loyal and blame him. Let’s hear the full story on Monday."

main_sheriff:

"You see this life sef. It has a way of dealing with loyal people too."

omorint:

"Life is better when nobody knows what you're going to do next."

recitong:

"I would have done the same thing. Is just you don't ever know the outcome of decision sometimes."

Mr May D claims he brought Amapiano to Nigeria

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Mr May D waded into the issue of the introduction of the Amapiano genre of music to Nigeria.

While Davido's fans say he is the first to do it, Mr May D has revealed that he was, in fact, the first person to introduce the sound before Davido.

To clear all doubts, May D added that he has awards to back up his claim, and he started the Nigeria-South Africa collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng