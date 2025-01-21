An old video of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka Kwam 1, and his crew celebrating after he bought a Mercedes-Benz S-Class in 2001 was recently shared online

Nigerian music talent manager and filmmaker Ayo Shonaiya recently took his fans and followers down memory lane about King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka Kwam 1's career in the Nigerian music industry.

Shonaiya shared an old video from 2001 showing how the Fuji star and his team celebrated after he bought a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The talent manager, who has managed the likes of Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, D'banj, Don Jazzy and Eldee the Don, disclosed watching videos of Burna Boy flaunting his new cars in December made him remember how Kwam 1 used to do the same.

The video showed Kwam 1 testing driving the car at his house, Castle of Peace, in the Okota area of Lagos, before he joined his team to take a picture with it.

According to Shonaiya, an artiste’s car collection is directly linked to success and a new bounce in their steps.

In a caption of the video, the talent manager wrote,

"This was 24yrs ago at the Castle of Peace in Okota, K1’s compound before we left for UK tour. It’s so ironic the song playing in the car. I swear, the CD came with the car from the Dealership!"

Watch video of Kwam 1 and his team with his new car from 2001 below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kwam 1 buried his 105-year-old mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

What fans are saying about Kwam 1's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

kanimodoofficial wrote:

"That style is Senegal."

morewunmie said:

"I remember this video vividly, I was in primary school then . Wow."

thejoyfuladenike reacted:

"You have such epic memories documented! A seemingly ordinary moment then is now gold. Well done sir!"

phreshponline said:

"Nothing is ever new under the surface of this earth. Everything dey go round!"

burnaboythegenre wrote:

"Song playing “wasn’t man enough” Burna sampled it it and it’s one of his biggest song ever Big respect to K1 the ultimate."

alaafinflo commented:

"A friend of mine is still using this model of Mercedes and I can tell you it’s a machine."

oyeniyibanke6 said:

"Ayinde really documented his growth and metamorphosis to fame. From street life to stardom. Struggles and determination...I praise him.."

Tinubu commiserates with K1

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu made headlines after he extended his condolences to K1 following his mother's death.

The Fuji legend received a personal condolence phone call from the President.

The conversation was shared online by KWAM 1 as Tinubu prayed for him and wished him.

