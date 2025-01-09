Nigerian on-air personality N6 has painfully revealed to the public that singer Ycee has quit music

The singer took to his social media page to share how he ran into the talented rapper recently and wanted them to work together

Sadly, the response he got was not one that he expected, and it has gone on to shatter the hearts of his fans and music lovers in general

N6, a Nigerian media personality whose real name is Nnamdi Nwabasili, broke unexpected news to Nigerians on Twitter after he revealed that rapper and singer Ycee, whose real name is Oludemilade Martin Alejo, has quit music.

N6 said he had recently run into the singer and was excited that she had some great ideas. He pitched the idea of doing a song together and shooting the music video to him immediately after, but YCee, popularly called 'Omo Alhaji' due to the success of the song, broke his heart when he said he stopped making music.

N6 wrote:

"Ran into Ycee recently at the Club and told him Let’s work on a Hit song asap; and i will shoot the Video immediately afterwards. Like Wsup. He gave me an answer along the Lines of He Doesn’t do Music Again & my Heart broke. The game needs Ycee tbvh."

For those who may not know, Ycee, born Oludemilade Martin Alejo on January 29, 1993, is a multifaceted Nigerian artist, skilled as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. His rise to fame was fueled by the success of his single "Condo," featuring Patoranking, which garnered two nominations at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

His talent further earned him recognition with nominations for Best Artist in African Pop at the 2015 All Africa Music Awards and Next Rated at The Headies 2016. In October 2016, Ycee secured a record deal with Sony Music but chose to part ways with the label in February 2018.

Reactions to YCee quitting music

@seyedele:

"Ahh. Ycee no dey do music again ke?? Also saw a tweet from Lady Donli about not doing music anymore. What is the industry doing to my people?"

@iSlimfit:

"Why is he not doing music again? Not like he’s not talented."

@Sasky_Mali:

"You for no post this kind confidential expression wey him open up to you tho. Might just be a phase but you don’t know what he got going."

@khanofkhans11_:

"He’s far better than many of the rappers still in the industry."

@RealKiingLu:

"Ycee needs to come back; the game needs him."

@Amadi_Official:

"Chai! 💔 That's sad. No wonder we haven't really been hearing anything new from him lately. The omo alhaji made his impact felt for real while still on the music scene."

@OyinTGSPE:

"Peace of mind na koko, he look even better than most artiste wey dey industry."

