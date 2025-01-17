Singer Burna Boy has been dubbed as a smart artiste after he bought the master rights to his original songs from his former record label Aristokrat Records

An influencer on X, The Rock, noted that the songs released by Kizz Daniel under G-Worldwide, such as Woju, Laye, and New Era album, belonged to the label

The Rock shared how Kizz Daniel was able to get the master rights for his works and other artistes who fall under the same category

Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has bought back the master rights for his original songs released under his former record label Aristokrat Records.

This news was announced by an influencer and X user (formerly Twitter) The Rock. He described the Ye hitmaker's action as smart because no matter how much an artiste makes, his master rights are his greatest assets.

Fans react as Burna Boy buys the master rights for his songs with his former record label. Image credit: @burnaboyogram

Source: Instagram

The Rock also spoke extensively about what he knows about master rights. He said that whoever owns the master rights has control over how the music is used, licensed, and monetized. Traditionally, record labels own the masters, especially in a 360 deal.

What are master rights?

If an artiste owns his master rights, he controls how his music is used in movies, commercials, video games, or even sampled by other artistes. One can also earn royalties directly from one's music usage.

Citing some examples, The Rock noted that Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) still owns Wizkid’s Ayo and Superstar albums. Meanwhile, G-Worldwide still owns Kizz Daniel's master rights for Woju, Laye, and New Era album. Aristokrat Records used to own Burna Boy’s L.I.F.E and On A Spaceship albums until he bought back the rights last year (2024).

According to The Rock, all the songs that Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, and Tiwa Savage released under Mavin Records still belong to the label, while they receive a percentage of streaming royalties for these songs. This means that Mavin Records owns the master rights and can license the songs for movies, games, or even samples without the artist’s direct consent.

In Kizz Daniel's case, he only moved the songs from his old profile (Kiss Daniel) to his current profile (Kizz Daniel) after reconciling with his former label boss. More so, HKN Music owns Davido’s debut album Omo Baba Olowo.

See The Rock's tweet below:

Reactions as Burna Boy acquires his master rights

Check out some of the reactions as Burna Boy buys the master rights for his songs released under his former record label below:

@Ceephic:

"Just to provide more context, HKN is co-owned by Davido and his brother Adewale Adeleke, so the album is basically under his full control."

@SteeflerBadman

"Davido own HKN na."

Burna Boy speaks about music career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was interviewed by CNN and the Last Last crooner talked about his journey into music.

Burna Boy stated that he solely depends on his band, his voice and God to have a great performance.

The controversial singer noted that he loves his process as it meant that he has more stories to tell.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng