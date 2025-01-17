Davido has meddled in the affairs between his friend Ubi Franklin and fast-rising singer Spyro with a single post

The award-winning singer, who had been quiet all along, suddenly decided to react with a post he shared via Instagram

His reaction to the incident quickly went viral and was not taken lightly by some Nigerians as they shared various comments

Accomplished Nigerian singer Davido has found himself on the front line of blogs after he shared a post about the drama between Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, and his friend and business associate Ubi Franklin.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Spyro had called out talent manager Ubi Franklin after revealing they they had scores to settle.

Davido's trends over his reaction to the online squabble between Ubi Franklin and Spyro. @ubifranklin, @davido, @spyro_official

However, Ubi Franklin came forward to reveal that Spyro still owed him 10% of the amount paid. In another cut of the podcast that trended, Spyro told the host that even when he was signed to Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye's label, he was still borrowing money. He explained that whenever he needed money, he would borrow from the alleged billionaire and refund him.

Reacting to the messy situation, Davido went online and shared the video where Ubi explained his side of the transaction, but his caption was the highlight. He also followed it up with a song released by Anita Jospeh's man MC Fish, which was dubbed "10%".

The singer wrote:

"Pls ilm sorry, I can't stop laughing *laughing emoji"

See the post below:

Some netizens did not take the Awuke crooner's reaction kindly, claiming that he indirectly escalates issues.

Davido's post generates an online buzz

Read some reactions below:

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"This how David childishly escalate disputes. Who him dey laugh now?"

@mattexcolletion:

"Ubi and good name na enemy."

@fidelis.nwogu:

"There is nothing bad about his 10%. Agreement is an agreement."

@nijamovement_blog:

"Of course he will find joy from this, he loves drama and enjoys seeing people have issues and this money hungry one will take from everyone."

@36quote:

"As Long as both Parties Agrees , Agreement is Agreement."

@bigwin.927:

"Peace of mind wan finish OBO."

@callme_3in1:

"Ubi na street man 😂 baba just take en time dey wait for Spyro money to enter his hand so that everything go balance😂."

@dhani4real:

"Birds of the same feather.. to scam people is funny to em so yeah!"

@rayofgracee:

"Na laugh you Dey laugh but na because of him the guy take sign without money in the first place."

@sa.heed263:

"Ubi and 10 percent naxo him won collect 10pecent for kizz Daniel head for show that one outsmart am."

Sypro makes bold claim about Asa Asike

Legit.ng previously reported that Spyro continued to drag everyone who has done him wrong in the Nigerian music industry as he comes hard for Davido's manager, Asa Asika.

According to one of his interview cuts, Spyro boldly stated that Asa Asika is why he does not have a song with Davido.

He detailed all that transpired in 2022 and how it led to the song "Billing" not dropping, triggering reactions from online users.

