Nigerian singer Mr May D has also waded into the trending issue of the Amapiano genre of music's introduction to Nigeria

While fans of Davido say he is the first to do it, Mr May D has revealed that he was infact the first person to bring in the sound before Davido

To clear all doubts, May D added that he has awards to back up his claim and he started the Nigeria-South Africa collaboration

Mr May D has taken to soci al media to clear the air over how the Amapiano sound from South Africa got introduced to Nigeria.

While fans of Davido are giving him the credit, May D in a tweet revealed that he brought Amapiano to Nigeria and he has awards to back up his claim.

Reactions as Mr May D reveals he brought Amapiano to Nigeria Photo credit: @MisterMayD

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that the collaboration between Nigerian and South African artistes was through his effort and even though he doesn't like bragging, people made him speak up.

"Na me bring amapiano come naija , and I have awards to prove that! We started the naija South African collaboration! I don’t like saying sh*it like this but y’all like putting me under the box."

He also added that it was after his initial efforts that Davido came into the scene.

"After me was David."

See tweets below:

Nigerians react to May D's claim

@__riddy:

"you bring am come naija with which song mr. may d?"

@vivian_porsche:

"Na because of people like this Wizkid FC dey always go hard for Wizkid."

@lamileanongod:

"After you it was Runtown who jump on the Amapiano sound then follow by Davido ND wizkid ! Ever since Niniola have been consistent ✍️"

@Bigsoft02:

"Big wiz release song now you remember to tweet say na you bring am come . Why not tweet this before he drop jam.. stop the hate wizzy na una popsy. #machala #wizkidfc #BadToMe"

@CallMeKhalipha:

"Wizkid dropped an Amapiano song and he called it Bad to Me. Since its release, bad bad things have been happening to Amapiano."

@Bigbadgold:

"Coming from someone with under 1.5 hit song "

Source: Legit.ng