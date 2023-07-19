Internationally famous American-Senegalese singer Akon recently sparked huge reactions online with some comments he made about Nigerians during a viral interview

Hip-Hop singer, during his interview with Big Boi, declared that Nigerians are the smartest people in the world, though he noted that it might be debatable, but he stands corrected

Akon further noted that there's nowhere in the world producing the number of billionaires currently being churned out of Nigeria

Famous Senegalese American singer Akon trends across the Nigerian social media space after his recent interview with ace podcaster Big Boi.

During the interview, the Hip-Hop singer declared that Nigerians are the most intelligent people in the world.

Source: Instagram

Though he noted that this might be debatable, he stands correct until someone can prove to him evidently that his assertion is wrong.

Akon further noted that there might be some bad apples out of the country ruining the image of Nigeria by committing different crimes that still don't change the fact that Nigerians are an extremely smart race.

The Lonely singer also said that nowhere in the world can currently match Nigerians at the rate it has been churning out billionaires recently.

He expressed that even the bad apples are usually brilliant people who have just chosen to direct their intellect towards the wrong channels.

Watch Akon's interview declaring Nigerians the smartest people in the world:

See how netizens reacted to Akon's comment about Nigerians

@chineduiloka:

"This one sweet me."

@queensstyling:

"Akon my sweet heart, oil Dey your head."

@e.nonso14:

"He's very right, I started working with my boss from Afghanistan man just one week the man saw something different and hand me over everything and made me a manager within a week. Cuz I learnt everything within a week."

@kennyxcellent:

"We are smart na our leaders that's making us look bad because of the hardship."

@screwslee:

"No, be lie, my brother for a mother of 4 kids with no government support nor husband figure, to have survived with her kids , gave all education till university level by selling fried (Akara) ..honestly Nigerians are truly the smartest no cap."

@royaledibles_cca:

"And that's on periodtt tank u."

@jennytashar:

"KEY WORD........“They put all that intelligence in a wrong place”

@el_d_vee:

"Smart people wey 97 years old man stole their mandate."

@checdedon:

"Thank you @akon . I am a proud Nigerian."

@nkem_akubunwa:

"Ghana people go just de vex now. I know."

Source: Legit.ng