Stan Nze and his Ghanaian colleague, Prince David Osei, have engaged in a Yoruba speaking battle to the admiration of their fans

They were both communicating in Yoruba language as they shared the number of years they have spent in a Yoruba speaking place

The way they spoke the language generated reactions among fans in the comment section of the video

The video of two famous actors have warmed the hearts of fans after it surfaced online.

In the clip, Stan Nze, the Nigerian actor, who welcomed his first son years ago and Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei engaged in a Yoruba language speaking battle.

The two were with some of their colleagues at a place that looked like a movie location. They were both slugging out.

In the recording, Nze told Osei the number of years he has been living at a Yoruba speaking place.

Stan Nze praises David Osei

In the clip, the movie star, who marked his wedding anniversary months ago, said that he has been living in a Yoruba speaking place all his life.

He praised Ghana's Osei for his fluency and said that he was able to speak the language better than him.

David Osei shares his story

Also in the video, Osei was heard saying that it has not been long since he started living in a Yoruba speaking area.

He disclosed that he came to Nigeria a few years ago for a movie shoot, 'About to Wed'.

According to him, he lived in Magado when he came at that time. He noted that he stayed for two years then, that was when he had the opportunity to learn the language.

Their colleagues around asked Stan Nze who could speak the language, and he had to admit defeat.

Reactions trail Stan Nze, David's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments of fans about the viral video. Here are some of them below:

@BlqckMagik_:

"Yoruba is goated. Everyone wants to learn it."

@honeytslim:

"Yes o and I love it we’re taking over."

@MeenahSuraj:

"This prince David osei was the Jim Iyke of ghanian movies back then. Very good actor."

@honeytslim:

"Very himself and Majid did some hot roles in Ghanaian movies back then."

@honeytslim:

"He only spent 2 years in Nigeria."

@FreeEvidence:

"Yoruba is a global language. Becoming so evident."

@zeinymira:

"The way Yoruba language has become pure water, I have to pay more attention to my ijebu language."

@Oluwamayow20511:

"Stayed just 2 years and understood Yoruba. Nobody get excuse abeg. Whether you dey east o, west o, North o nobody get excuse."

@OpemiDmh:

"Yoruba is an interesting language."

@Cue_jnr:

"Prince David Osei ankasa Body of a lion.. soul of a goat."

Nicki Minaj speaks in pidgin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the US rapper took to social media to tweet in Pidgin English.

Many were amazed after seeing the things she wrote, as they wondered where she leant pidgin.

Some netizens had questions for the US rapper, while others resorted to giving her Nigerian names.

