Singer Kelly Handsome has shared a video from an interview detailing his time at Kenny Ogungbe's Kennis Music label

Kelly Handsome spoke about how he was arrested by SARS, including mentioning names like D'banj and Don Jazzy in the short clip

Kelly Handsome also revealed how he was told a show was worth N450k when it was worth N6 million

Nigerian musician Orji Kelechi Obinna George Michael, better known by the stage name Kelly Handsome, has dropped a video from a yet-to-be-released podcast.

Kelly Handsome, who alleged that his former label boss and music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, blocked his interviews from being aired during their long-standing feud, spoke about his time at the Kennis Music label in the recent video he shared.

The video, which consisted of different clips put together, saw Kelly Handsome claim he got an endorsement of N140 million.

In a clip, Kelly said he was informed that a show he performed at was worth N450k, only to find out the organisers paid N 6 million.

The singer revealed he stopped the show while telling people he was not paid, leading to organisers demanding a refund.

Kelly Handsome also recalled a scene with D'banj, in which the singer asked that he be given a laptop to hold for a mugshot after he was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kelly Hansome, in 2021, recalled how Don Jazzy arrested him with SARS and had him moved from Kano to Abuja in handcuffs.

The singer added that his former label blocked his music despite his talent.

In a caption of the video, Kelly Handsome wrote,

"Don’t pick sides until you know the full story because some people are highly skilled in making other people look bad. They’ve been doing this to everyone until e reach my turn. They do this sh** for a living. All eyes on the afrimma_podcast. As e dey hot!!! They go explain tire. Meanwhile I just might hit the studio today. Let me remind them ‘who the F’ because I’m 100% sure they forgot but hey, no hard feelings."

Watch video as Kelly Handsome speaks about his time at Kennis Music below:

Reactions to Kelly Handsome's video

While the video comprises different clips joined together, many of the singer's fans backed him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

teddymrmelody:

"Speak out #MagaMusic BIG UP yourself."

rudebonegram:

"No be lie, these scenarios happened for our eye that year."

kizzyservicehubltd:

"It is good to see you sharing your own side of the story, Nwanne!"

cashmyfocus:

"Speak your truth nwanne! Long overdue"

vivaejike:

"Problem is even this podcast won't be out for people to know the truth. If not why haven't they post the full podcast. Is still the same business nothing has changed in my country. Is still them them."

teejaylikdat:

"Why dbanj said they should give you laptop?"

Kelly Handsome calls out DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer called out DJ Cuppy, and criticised her music.

Hansome particularly made reference to a video of Cuppy’s Gelato performance at her Gold Dust live event.

He made fun of Cuppy’s Gelato song with indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile.

