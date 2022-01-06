Music superstar, Davido is starting the new year on a good note and his fans are gushing over his latest achievement

The musician is having a housewarming party for his new Banana Island mansion and the arena is buzzing

The new mansion was beautifully designed with balloons around the poolside and the gardens setting the mood for a fun time

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has started the year 2022 with a big win and his friends and associates are celebrating with him.

The singer got himself a new mansion at a choice area in Lagos, Banana Island and he is having a house warming party for his new home.

Davido housewarming party.

Source: Instagram

The singer shared glimpses of the new Banana Island mansion on his Instagram story and also invited some of his friends to a housewarming party.

Videos of the party arena with expensive cars on display have hit the internet with lovely designed gardens and poolside setting the tone for a big party.

Check out a video of the party arena below:

Congratulatory messages

Nigerians have congratulated the singer on his new mansion and showered him with lovely messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mrlilgaga:

"He should not be disturbing me with noise o. Welcome to the neighbourhood davido. I'm your neighbour."

Bidemi001:

"Davido money is on another level."

Ferdinard_ke:

"Just imagine Lamborghini aventador, rolls Royce cullian and Bentley in one house with different cars oo."

_Aniscooser:

"That’s great! Congratulations to him. Appreciate what you have while working for what you want. May your hustle never be in vain."

Debbieston1:

"Congratulations to him,this year the congratulation to reach everybody o."

Miss_harby:

"Wow congratulations to him and God bless me too."

Sharons_chops:

"Congratulations obo this year people will congratulate me and my household."

Davido makes announcement about Banana Island mansion

Davido started 2022 on a high note as he updated his fans on his Instagram story channel.

The DMW boss announced that he will open his new house in the Banana Island area of Lagos state.

Fans of the music superstar sent hearty congratulations to him over the achievement.

