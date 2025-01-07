'Gat Me High' singer, Mr May D, whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumila, has been dragged on social media

The singer's recently released song Number 1 (very Demure) hit 1,000 streams on Spotify after one week

This prompted fans to laugh at him for still releasing music, and others had mixed reactions to the exchange

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila, widely called Mr May D, has been featured on blogs following fresh information about his newly released song.

The singer released a new song titled Number 1 (Very Demure) about a week ago, and an X page, identified as @musiqterritory, announced that the song had over one thousand streams after one week.

The post read:

"@MisterMayD NUMBER 1 (very demure)" Hits New Milestone! 🚨May D's latest release surpasses 1.2 HUNDRED streams on Spotify! 📈And the momentum continues... +88 streams added on its 9th day! ."

The tweet caught the attention of X (formerly known as Twitter) users, who began taunting the singer. One said his new feat was not attained organically, while another wondered why content creator Lucky Udu had not posted May D on his page to seek assistance for him.

Reacting to the series of Tweets, Mr May D stated that he misses the time when people would make music for passion. He also threw shades at fans who accused him of 'farming'.

May D wrote:

"I miss the days we made music out of passion and love. Now everything is a competition for those that don’t even have the passion."

Many react to May D's Twitter exchange

@zion_of_abuja:

"U na passion u use sing rubbish."

@zinoscious:

"Organic streams lol 😂 please be specific so the ode can proudly repost 😂😂😂."

@kogbagidiBiyi:

"So you don’t have passion for music again or what mumu."

@AyendiGods42620:

"I still de wonder why lucky udu never post this MayD🤣."

@MisterMayD:

"I no be like your Oga , I’m Organic."

@michaelba_nabas:

"If depression kpai MayD make dem hol this blog responsible😂😂😂."

@Nifemi205:

"Na that fire emoji wey he add Dey pami 😂😭."

@NumaJoshua14:

"Now Wizkid and buju make music out of hunger, for survival it’s shameful."

@C2Cornelius:

"Na since you join that farmer u never see light."

@Dominion811107:

"Achievement na water😂😂."

@_smokd:

"Old taker really dey go through alots cause watin be 1200 streams🤮🤮🤮."

@JerryRiches01:

"Na one twitter influencer get this page, because Watin be this caption."

Mr May D claims he brought Amapiano to Nigeria

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Mr May D waded into the issue of the introduction of the Amapiano genre of music to Nigeria.

While Davido's fans say he is the first to do it, Mr May D has revealed that he was, in fact, the first person to introduce the sound before Davido.

To clear all doubts, May D added that he has awards to back up his claim, and he started the Nigeria-South Africa collaboration.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

