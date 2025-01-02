Olamide delivered an electrifying performance, singing some of his hit songs at the event which caught attention of audience

The city of Lagos was abuzz with excitement at the December 31st, 2024, Greater Lagos festival, which featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Nigerian music sensation Olamide.

Olamide, one of Nigeria's most popular rappers, delivered an electrifying performance at the Greater Lagos festival, leaving the audience in awe.

The rapper, known for his energetic stage presence, performed some of his hit songs, including "Koduro soke" getting the crowd singing along and dancing to the beat.

As Olamide took to the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause, singing along to his hit songs. The governor, who was in attendance, was seen grooving to the music, clearly enjoying the performance.

Olamide, known for his energetic stage presence, did not disappoint, delivering a thrilling set that left the audience begging for more.

The Greater Lagos festival was a celebration of the city's vibrant culture and entertainment scene. The event featured a range of activities, including music performances and other exhibitions.

The rapper's energy was infectious, and the audience was fully engaged throughout his set.

The governor's presence at the event was a testament to his commitment to supporting the arts and promoting cultural development in the state.

Olamide's meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was a significant moment in the night's festivities, showcasing the importance of music and entertainment in bringing people together.

The governor's presence at the event became a testament to his commitment to supporting the arts and promoting cultural development in the state.

Olamide's meeting with Sanwo-Olu had added an extra layer of excitement to the event, and his performance would be remembered as one of the highlights of the Greater Lagos festival.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the best of Lagos' entertainment scene and cementing the city's reputation as a hub for music, culture, and creativity.

With Olamide's thrilling performance and Sanwo-Olu's attendance, the Greater Lagos festival would be remembered for years to come as a celebration of the city's vibrant cultural scene.

Netizens react to Olamide and Sanwo-Olu video

Social media users and fans of the musician have reacted to the video. Legit.ng compiled some reactions

@ndictmedia

"Greater Lagos festival really pulled up global celebrities wow."

@emryskixxy

"Baddo sneh. One of my favorite songs of all time "Durosoke".. Jammest!"

@Jamopyper55

"King of the Street. "Baba miliano

@MRLINZ177161

"My love for Baddo lasan."

Olamide's album hits 200 streams on Spotify

Legit.ng earlier reported that "Carpe Diem" album of the singer made history by becoming the first album by a Nigerian rapper to hit a streaming success of 200 million streams on Spotify.

The album recorded the feat four years after its release on October 8, 2020.

As his eleventh studio album, it featured collaborations with top artists, including Fireboy DML and Omah Lay.

