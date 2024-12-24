YBNL's boss Olamide returned with his 'Olamide Live In Concert' in 2024, as videos from the event surfaced online

The likes of Phyno, Wizkid, Young John, among others, showed support for Olamide as they performed with him on stage

However, the highlight of the event was the presence of revered Yoruba monarch Ooni of Ife at Eko Hotel, the same venue Olamide's event took place

Nigerian Indigenous singer, rapper, and owner of YBNL label Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide or Baddo, had his 'Olamide Live In Concert' aka OLIC at Eko Hotel And Suites, Victoria Island, on Monday, December 23.

Olamide, who attended Wizkid's private dinner, thrilled fun seekers with his hit songs, such as Melo Melo, Fada Fada, and Omo Abule Sowo.

Ooni of Ife graces Olamide Live In Concert in Lagos. Credit: ooniadimulaife/olamide

In addition to Olamide's performance, his colleague Wizkid made an unexpected appearance at the event, where he also performed.

Olamide's signee Fireboy DML, his former signee Lil Kesh, Phyno, Ayo Maff, and Zlatan Ibile were among the other known Nigerian stars who performed at OLIC 2024.

Ooni of Ife attends Olamide's concert

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, caused a stir after being spotted at Eko Hotel, the same venue Olamide's concert took place in Lagos.

Ooni, known for attending high-class events, arrived with his entourage.

Watch the video of Ooni of Ife's arrival below

Below is a video of Olamide performing Fada Fada with Phyno at his concert:

Video of Wizkid performing at Olamide's concert

In related news, the Ooni of Ife's former wife, Queen Naomi, was arrested over a stampede in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Reactions as Ooni of Ife Olamide's concert

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens criticised the traditional for leaving his palace in Osun to attend a concert in Lagos. Read the comments below:

Tjslyy:

"Kabiyesi oo! Maximum respect to the King."

FastFingerz101:

"Ooni of ife going to a concert imagine chaos happen at the concert, oba go con dey run abi he go disappear ni."

latmos997"

"I understand that the King is a man of the people but he should not forget that he’s the paramount ruler of the whole Yoruba land, it’s not bad but it’s embarrassing that he’s overly accessible to every rich person not even his people."

Ooni presents award to Ibrahim Chatta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni presented an award to Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta.

Chatta, known for his roles in epic Yoruba movies, fell to his knees as he received the award from the traditional ruler.

A clip also showed the Ooni showering heartfelt prayers on Chatta in the Yoruba language.

