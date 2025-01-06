The Lagos State Government has launched a new initiative called the “Lagos Tourism is Rising” roadshow

The government stated that the initiative will boost tourism's contribution to Lagos' GDP and strengthen ties with the diaspora

The roadshow, featuring monthly land and water tours, aims to promote Lagos as a top global destination

As part of its efforts to boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Lagos State government has launched a new initiative to attract Nigerians from the diaspora and lovers of Lagos.

The programme, themed “Lagos Tourism is Rising,” showcased the city’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential in a series of events held over the weekend.

Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Art, and Culture, said the initiative was aimed at doubling the state’s tourism achievements in 2024 and cementing Lagos as a premier destination for business and leisure.

He revealed that the roadshow included a vibrant tour across Lagos aboard double-decker buses, motorbike convoys, and the iconic Lagos Ride vehicles.

ThisDay reports that Participants visited iconic locations such as the JRandle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the Nike Art Gallery, immersing themselves in the state’s history, art, and culture.

Aregbe said:

“It was an opportunity for all to admire scenic views, learn, and appreciate our rich cultural heritage."

The tour concluded with a dinner featuring traditional Lagos cuisines, leaving guests with a taste of the city’s culinary diversity.

Lagos State monthly roadshow

Aregbe also announced that the roadshow would be a recurring monthly event featuring tours on both land and water.

He noted that the initiative aims to enhance Lagos State’ global appeal and attract tourists while fostering deeper connections with the diaspora community.

The SA added that many programs of this magnitude would be introduced under the current administration to promote the Lagos cultural heritage and strengthen the bond between the diaspora community and Lagosians

His words:

“The government recognises the diaspora community’s contribution to the economy of Lagos. This initiative strengthens the bond between Lagosians and Nigerians abroad, as well as other lovers of Lagos."

The Guardian reports that Aregbe added that the Sanwo-Olu administration plans to introduce more programmes of this magnitude to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the state’s GDP.

He stated:

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to surpassing the standards set in previous years, particularly in tourism.

"This initiative is one of many designed to showcase Lagos’ growing transportation network, scenic beauty, and vibrant culture to the world."

