Nigerian rapper Olamide and his lovely family trended online following the celebration of his daughter’s first birthday

A video went viral online showing the musician with his beautiful wife and little princess as they posed for the camera

Many who came across the post and learned about his daughter’s Indigenous name made some interesting observations

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo and his beautiful wife Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman celebrated their daughter Mowaririfunoluwa Celine Adedeji's first birthday.

The event, which was held over the weekend, witnessed a high degree of excitement among the couple's family and friends.

A video making the rounds online saw Olamide carrying his little bedside his wife as they all posed for a quick camera section during the party.

Another picture went viral depicting the Story for gods crooner in a sitting position as he held his daughter on his thighs.

Olamide and family spur reactions online

Fans and netizens admired the rapper and his wife and pointed out the weight of the name given to given to his little daughter.

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

baba_edunjobi23:

"Mowaririfunoluwa. Baba go back to 1900 to choose that name."

senayodesmond:

"Celebrity with no drama ... Coded and mature.... Olamide May God continue to keep ur family together till d end of time."

queen_.abiodun:

"Mowariri mowariri mowariri fun oba ogo oro mi ni aso iyanu ki awon ota ma le ri mi gbese."

_hecallsme_meeyah:

"Olamide is very matured, composed and Demure."

girlieganga:

"He's calm, she seems calm too. They are cute, very cute. The baby looks so alluring. Isn't God so wonderful? Badoo for president. Say yes if you agree."

leksidesneh:

"Omoh this bros na big case u born we no know na 1 year birthday we just hear even see the Yoruba name baba give hin daughter 😂 nothing concern this one with eyinbo thing na ibile buruku 😂😂😂 and u said ur fav low key reach Baddo."

celiasavantgard:

"Very powerful and meaningful name 👏👏👏👏welldone jare Olamide.....happy birthday pretty chic."

Olamide at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Davido joined Olamide on stage and used a microphone to address his colleague.

He tackled him for lying that he could not make it to his wedding. Davido shared how he called Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper said he couldn't come because he was travelling.

Recall that Olamide also thrilled the guests at Davido's traditional wedding.

