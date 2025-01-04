Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido once more gained the admiration of fans and netizens as he celebrated his mother-in-law's birthday

A video went viral online showing when the Afrobeats star presented a weighty cake to his wife's mother

The twin dad was seen addressing his guests at the mini party put together for his mum-in-law, triggering reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, demonstrated his deep love and appreciation for his family by celebrating his mother-in-law's birthday in a truly special way.

Videos circulated showing the Afrobeats star presenting a large cake to his wife Chioma's mother, surrounded by family and friends.

Davido celebrated his mother in law. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The joyful crowd then sang the traditional "Happy Birthday" song, as the proud mother beamed with happiness.

It was further reported that the in house birthday celebration took place in the Bahamas.

See the video below:

Another online clip showed the singer addressing his guest for gracing his mum-in-law's special day.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, the Afrobeats superstar welcomed 2025 in style, posting stunning images of himself and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on social media.

Davido shared his excitement for the new year, expressing his best wishes to fans and followers. The post came only hours after the Timeless crooner announced exciting details about his upcoming fifth studio album, 5ive.

The singer vowed the endeavour would be "life-changing," which sparked excitement throughout the music industry.

The singer and his wife shared a memorable moment in the first hours of 2025. The earlier couple drew widespread attention as the new year began.

A video showed them boarding a private jet for a getaway, with Chioma wearing a vibrant cardigan over a white top and jeans, while Davido kept it relaxed in a two-piece sweat outfit. Another video soon surfaced, capturing the couple in their new location, surrounded by family and friends.

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ijeoma.nwankpa:

"Davido is really a family man, he understands family values."

okparachineyepamela:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful mother that birthed our queen 🤴 we love you."

official_patoskie:

"Happy birthday to beautiful Chi's mum. you raised a queen who uphold her family value and that of her in- law."

penelopechabala:

"Wooow how nice to celebrate a woman that birthed a queen and more receive your flowers mum longlive and happy birthday."

nneamaka2016:

"Best video on internet right now 🥹🥹🥹So beautiful."

princekenemeka_:

"Baba d enjoy himself!! Meanwhile bestie d cook person from Owerri!! Good day for us BG."

adetutuade2024:

"OBO no dey hear the noise from the market. Keep it up dear. Congratulations to the mother in-law."

socio_comics:

"This is so beautiful to watch. So much love, happiness and respect in the family."

Video of Davido’s mum-in-law trends

Legit.ng previously reported that several beautiful moments from Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma's wedding ceremony flooded the internet.

The star-studded event was held at Harbour Point in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng