Olamide's "Carpe Diem" album has become the first Nigerian rap album to hit over 200 million streams on Spotify

The album's success testifies to Olamide's unique sound and catchy lyrics resonating with fans around the world

Social media users and fans of the rapper have congratulated Olamide for the milestone recorded in his career

Olamide's album "Carpe Diem" has made history by becoming the first album by a Nigerian rapper to hit a significant streaming milestone of 200 million streams on Spotify.

"Carpe Diem" surpassed the number of streams after four years of its release on October 8 2020.

Olamide's achievement is a testament to his enduring popularity and influence in the music industry as one of the most successful and respected rappers in Africa, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate upcoming artists.

The feat further proves that Nigerian music can compete on the global stage.

The success of "Carpe Diem" can be attributed to Olamide's unique sound, which blends traditional Yoruba music with modern hip-hop and Afrobeats. His ability to create catchy and relatable lyrics has endeared him to fans across the continent.

It has also added to the victory of the Nigerian music industry, demonstrating the growing popularity and influence of Afrobeats and Nigerian music globally.

Released in 2020, "Carpe Diem" is Olamide's eleventh studio album and features collaborations with top artists like Fireboy DML, Omah Lay. It was also proof of Olamide's growth and innovation as a musician.

Netizens react to Olamide's feat

