Nigerian singer and businessman Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has made it back into the scene with the release of two tracks, "Winning" and "Attention"

The Afrobeats star shared snippets of the songs on his social media account and shared more details on his return

All these took place while his twin Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, called him for one of the new songs, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P and one-half of the P-Square duo, has stirred excitement on the internet with the release of two new tracks, "Winning" and "Attention," after a long period of silence.

The Afrobeats star surprised fans by sharing snippets of the songs in the early hours of Friday, November 8, revealing that they were now available on all major streaming platforms.

Mr P teased his two new singles "Winning" "Attention", ignores brother's accusations. Credit: @peterpsquare, @rudeboyy

Source: Instagram

Mr P also announced that the music video for "Winning" would drop later that day at 2 pm on YouTube.

However, the excitement was soon overshadowed by controversy when Mr P's twin brother, Paul Okoye (aka Rudeboy), accused him of intellectual theft over the song "Winning."

Rudeboy claimed that he was the original writer and vocalist of the track, expressing shock that the same producer was behind the version Mr P recently released.

See Mr P's songs here:

Netizens react to Mr P's new songs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwanyi_egonasopulu:

"Please do a remix with Davido and see how far this music will go. All the best."

pst_victory:

"This is not funny. Your brother is saying it is his song. LORD PLS REUNITE THIS TEIN IN LOVE ❤️❤️ in the name of Jesus."

daughterofmercyy:

"I can say it that I haven’t seen a twin like you & your brother before! Both of you should let go of your differences and let LOVE lead! Congratulations on your new song. Let me go & stream."

megaboiofficial:

"Our enemy go have sleepless night today 😂 dey are waiting to see if the song resembles his own."

mmirimarugo001:

"Your brother say na em song oo. Say you re-sing am word to word. Which kind wahala be all these one now?."

iam_lenzi:

"Everyone wining because the sky is big enough for all man."

eloka_eloka_:

"Who come get this song?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng