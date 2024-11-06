Nigerian singer Asake gained a spot as one of famed French midfielder Paul Pogba's favourite songs

Pogba was seen hanging out with one of his friends and renowned YouTuber Ishowspeed during a livestream

The online moment that had over 32 million views saw when the sportsman requested for Asake's song to be aired

A new beautiful video has appeared online, capturing the hearts of countless Nigerians, particularly Afrobeats lovers.

In the new video, famed French midfielder Paul Pogba requests that American YouTuber and internet streamer Ishowspeed play Asake's new popular song from the album "Lungu Boy" to almost 32 million people live.

Paul Pogba vibed to Asake's hit "Worldwide". Credit: @asakemusic, @paulpogba

The YBNL star has been on top of his game since he rose to prominence in the Nigerian music industry a few years ago; he sold out the 20,000-capacity 02 Arena twice in one year as his songs from his two previous albums and his newly released third studio album have received high replay value.

Prior to the recent kind gesture from Paul Pogba, the former World Footballer of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen listening to Asake's music, "Active," featuring American rapper Travis Scott.

However, in the new video, Paul Pogba was seen on a live session with Ishowspeed, where the streamer asked the footballer's current favourite song so that he may play it.

Pogba immediately requested for Asake's song "Worldwide", which is also off the "Lungu Boy" album.

The streamer then played the music, and Pogba asked if he had heard it previously, to which he replied "No".

As they were listening to the music, Ishowspeed, who was already enjoying it, asked Paul Pogba if the singer was French, and Pogba replied that Asake is from Nigeria.

Reports have it that Aske's song was used as the outro on the live stream.

Watch the video below:

See how internet users reacted

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

retwye:

"Na person wey Akon and Kevin heart say dem no know be dis 😂😂 make dem go ask sancho."

richy_97sz:

"Pogba dance pass your favorite dancer 🤣👏🏽,pogba and Izzy adesanya if them no do thier respective sports,they will pass as very good dancers."

edutex_poundz:

"That part when the beat comes in always bursts my head. even them feel am."

tikay_liscious:

"Where are the people saying don't sing in yoruba , you won't go international ❤️ Asake did that staying true to himself 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HIS GRACE CARRY WEIGHT.!!!"

iamdx2:

"See y I love Pogba .. I miss the guy on the pitch."

commanderr_tom:

"Ghanaians go think say na Paid Ad 😂😂. Nigeria to the world. Na corruption, bad governance and EFCC spoil this country."

sammy_kush99:

"Do good.mysic and it will sell anywhere, na wetin Ghanaian musicians no know be that, na to s."

Wizkid drums support for Asake

Legit.ng also previously reported that Nigerian superstar Wizkid returned online to support Asake.

The singer retweeted Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album cover.

Wizkid's action, however, spurred mixed comments from fans and non-fans.

