The list of Nigerian artists with one billion streams worldwide has been unveiled and only one female artist made it

In the post, Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Ayra Starr were announced as the artists with the figure

Many fans in the comment section asked of Davido and 30 BG also reacted to the question

A list has emerged of Nigerian artists with one billion streams worldwide. In the post sighted by Legit.ng, four male artists and one female singer made the roll.

In the directory, the music star, who surprised her fans with her long gown months ago, was the only female artist among them. She also emerged as the first female singer to hit one billion streams worldwide.

Ayra Starr's hit, 'Rush', was the only song that got her all the streams.

Rema Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay makes list

Also among the top flying songs include Burna Boy's song, 'Last Last'. Wizkid's song 'Essence', Ckay's song 'Love Nwantiti'.

The music star, who visited Benin recently for a concert, made one billion streams with his popular song 'Calm Down'.

Fan were amazed at the names on the list as they asked why their favourite, Davido was not included.

Reactions to the list

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the list of singers with one billion streams. Here are they below:

@jamiutsuki:

"David is unavailable keh."

@arazibnxn:

"Where David dey."

@GloriaTunechi:

"Mr unavailable not available in this kind of thing."

@LBanjorsky:

"He will never be here, but his fans are the loudest."

@MarkOke5:

"Asake?"

@destineethestar:

"Oh my woman!!"

@tomiyourgee:

"See how Ayra is in the discussion with her hit single.Make that Born in the wild bring hit single."

@MBaningo43474:

"Where is osakpolor?"

Ayra Starr's 'Year I turned 21' breaks record

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of works, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album which had only spent a day on major platforms has made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

