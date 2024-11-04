Former Big Brother Naija contestant Whitemoney has made headlines after a video of him speaking about his colleague Crown Uzama made its way online

Whitemoney was seen speaking about his musical career when he mentioned Shallipopi during the Live video

The things he said about the Elon Musk crooner sent several signals to social media users, igniting comments online

A video of reality TV star Whitemoney, real name Hazel Oyeze Onou, where he shared some information about his career and that of Crown Uzana, aka Shallipopi, has emerged online.

The singer was live recently and chatted with his fans. However, while addressing them, he mentioned Shallipopi and his career.

Whiemoney noted that Shallipopi lacks vocals but has swag, which helps his music. He stated that vocals are not the only element propelling artists, but once they have swag, they will go places.

"I'm more exposed than Shallipopi" - Whitemoney

Furthermore, White stated that he went to the US, travelled across 8 states, and performed music, and the audience sang word-for-word. He related this to being more exposed than Shallipopi, noting that he is in a good position to advise him.

In Whitemoney's voice:

"Shallipopi doesn’t have a wonderful voice…Musically, I’m more exposed than him. In every angle for entertainment, I pass am."

How fans reacted to Whitemoney's clip

@thereal2stainz_:

"Whitemoney shouldn't even be talking about music at all. my guy should just find a business and start."

@CollinsNBA88:

"Which people Dey sing whitemoney songs words for words?"

@azeey_lay1:

"Shallipopi ex convict > white money discography."

@Deyvxxd_:

"I blame Timaya, He never still tell am the truth."

@numberonetweep:

"Who be this one."

@ItsOladeni:

"Whitemoney lives on the insults he gets from people."

@Babywacko01:

"White money wey be say na BBN naija money you use blow , you wey Dey sing like Ekuke."

@impeccable001:

"Now using Shallipopi’s name to chase clout?"

Whitemoney explains why he's single

Meanwhiel, BBNaija star Whitemoney has taken to social media to finally give a reason for his single status.

The reality show winner’s explanation came days after his name was included in a controversial list of gay celebrities.

Whitemoney’s explanation about his single status was met with mixed feelings from social media users.

