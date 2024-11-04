Nigerian journalist and Arsie TV news anchor Rufai Oseni decided to motivate Nigerians who are looking to shed some weight

The media personality shared an old picture from when he was plus size on the internet, leaving fans in shock

Rufai Oseni's pictures have now circulated social media as many wonder how he was able to achieve such an astonishing result

Rufai Oseni became a topic of conversation on social media after he posted old pictures of himself online.

In one of the pictures, Rufai Oseni is overweight, while the second picture represents his current stature. Had the picture not surfaced online, no one would have thought that the news anchor was at some point overweight.

According to his caption, he encourages his fans and Nigerians in general who are looking to achieve this same result, adding that if he can achieve it, they can too.

Rufai Oseni wrote:

"If I can do it you can do it. My kudos to everyone working hard at it."

See images here:

Peeps react to Oseni's pictures

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Chimacoeche:

"Omg 😱, now I understand. You did a great job, kudos to you Rufai. Anyone who did this without going under the knife should be respected, he's a fighter."

@@Idiegbe_yanose:

"I recommend this 😂😂."

@nuggetman1_:

"Living in Nigeria alone is enough to help you achieve this fit."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB:

"So Rufai was a heavyweight champion weighing over 300 lbs."

@ZuzuTips:

"No wonder you do a lot of of exercises 🏃. Nice 1 👍🏾."

@AfcMacdon:

"How does one reduce face fat?"

@i_jandor:

"This is very motivational Rufai. Kudos to you."

@yomi_nuga:

"RuffydLiar. Have you fixed your leprosy?"

