Singer Lojay was on-air at City People FM and shared his experience being a rich kid in the Nigerian music industry

The singer explained that as a rich kid, there are limited opportunities for you in the music scene

He noted that many Nigerians like to rich-shaming people just because they feel like they have not struggled to get all they want on a platter

Nigerian music star Lojay, whose real name is Lekan Osifeso Junior, was interviewed at City FM to discuss his music and career.

The singer, who made headlines recently for making a video publicly with Davido's cousin Folasade Adeleke, shared a bit of his story during the interview.

Lojay says Nigerians don't like rich kids. Credit: @lojaymusic

Source: Instagram

"Rich kids don't have an edge" - Lojay

According to him, rich kids do not have an edge in the music industry, as Nigerians enjoy rich-shaming them. Lojay continued by adding that talent is what speaks for you as a privileged individual, and that's why he is confident in his abilities.

Stating further, she shared that his parents, although rich, do not have a hand in the success he has recorded so far as a music artist. He also shared that he has never done 'Payola' for his music.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Lojay's revelation

Read some comments below:

@blessed_mikky:

"No lies , bring rich is a crime for the poor in Nigeria 😂."

@dapeterzstudios:

"Poor people hustling to become rich but detest rich kids, u no go get pikin if you eventually become successful??"

@onlyonepere:

"Facts, not only music in all areas."

@_bm.jose:

"Sad truth. Nigeria be ghettto."

@deksyn:

"Den hate rich pikin 4 naija."

@boysaintt:

"Like bruhhh fr."

@its_fayfluffy:

"No be only rich shaming 😂😂😂😂😂."

Davido gives stern warning to Lojay

Meanwhile, Davido showed that he cares about his cousin Folashade after she was seen in Lojay's video.

The artist had released the video of his romantic song Falling, and Folashade was seen dancing and twerking in it.

Reacting to the clip, Davido sent a warning to him about his cousin and also gave him an instruction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng