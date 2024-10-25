Singer Goya Menor has opened up about his song 'Awilo' where he featured his colleague, Portable

In the clip, he said they had a plan, but Portable went ahead to uploaded all the song at once after he recorded it and didn't tell him

He noted that the song might have performed better if not for what Portable did to it at that time

Nigerian singer, Goya Menor, has granted an interview where he spoke about his collaboration with Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and Goya Menor had buried the hatchet and recorded a song titled Awilo.

In an interview with HipTv, Menor noted that he was surprised that Portable uploaded the song before they made the announcement.

He explained that they wanted to use their beef to push it, but Portable didn't stick to the plan. The music star added that Portable's action affected the song, though it was still doing well, but the outcome would have been better if not for what the Zeh Nation boss did to it.

Menor share what he did

In the recording, Menor mentioned that he had to act fast after Portable's action. He called his team, and they had to shoot a video and started the next line of action.

Recall that Portable had dragged Menor after they recorded Awilo. He demanded for his share of money from the song they sang.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Goya Menor said about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@monicalee2:

"You both did well on the song sha. Let love lead."

@monicalee2:

"That’s true o. When I saw the video I was surprise too."

@posh_mansky:

"Portable wae no get filter or patience."

@monicalee2:

"Can you imagine. Portable dey too much."

@brigh311:

"Secret nor dey Portable dictionary."

@monicalee2:

"That’s the Don Dada. Love you Goya."

Goya Menor honoured in the US

Legit.ng had reported the Nigerian rapper was now a global citizen as he celebrated being conferred an honorary title in the United States of America.

In the video shared by the Edo-born hype man, Goya Menor was seen receiving a proclamatory certificate of honour from the mayor of Georgetown.

Goya, in reaction to the honour, wrote online that it was his most significant win so far

