Nigerian singer Portable and his wife Bewaji trended online amid the street artist's recent online drama

Portable had earlier shared a video where a man was being beaten, and he said the man attacked him with a gun

Following that, the recent video showed Bewaji reading the x-ray they had done after her husband claimed he was hit in the chest

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and his household made headlines amid his recent online drama.

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw the singer's wife, Bewaji, holding the Portable's x-ray result while the music lay on the cushion.

Portable's wife read out his x-ray result

Bewaju brought out the dark-themed translucent material to view under the light and then read the doctor's description of the x-ray result.

The mum of one revealed that the heart was within "within normal limits".

Following that, Zazu can be heard communicating with Yoruba dialect before sporadically coughing in between his speech.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video and alleged that a man had tried to attack him with a gun.

In the video made by Adejare, he noted that Portable was trying to blackmail him. He added that he knew nothing about the gun the singer accused him of using. He dared the Zazu crooner to show up at the station if he knows that he was truly sure of what he said.

Portable and family spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lawal.dasola.129:

"Is within normal limits. Osunmo heart break."

oluwatoyin_aladunni:

"Wetin werey wife de read 😂Apologies may peace reign 😂so you can have peace of mind."

omokehinde.oo:

"On today's episode of Omo Olalomi house of Commotion and Drama 😃😀. Nkan shey e gidigan."

ajokeh_ade_mi:

"Na only bewaji you dey run to anytime something do you. The other wife's wey dey chop your money nko? Ehn Elizabeth joyce?"

johnsonolalekan_tao:

"How about those oracles and yeye osun? I hope they see that coming sha,😮content creator portable. The guy you beat is still in hospital ooo😮Maybe they should give you bed besides him, period."

princesstashabi83:

"You are sick now, na our own omobewaji you dey stress. É pẹlẹ baba Aliameed."

habibcoker:

:Two mugu reading out what they don't understand..... Na one of una go kil*l una sef."

Portable warns Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer was not ready to give up the fight with Verydarkman as he served a new warning.

The online critic shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

