A Nigerian man has opened up about how his female pastor came to his aid and impacted his life tremendously

He needed N500k to pay for a professional course and went to his pastor for prayers, but she did something unexpected

His story has been met with mixed feelings, with many people lending their voices to the conversation about pastors helping their members

A man, @ChiefOwo_, has narrated the unexpected life-changing help he got from his female cleric.

@ChiefOwo_ shared his story on X in reaction to influencer @AjeboDanny's tweet about Christians seeking help from outsiders, not their pastors.

His female pastor wrote him a cheque. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Oscar Martin, Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

How female pastor helped member

@ChiefOwo_ recalled in 2015 that he wanted to pay for a professional course that cost N500k and needed a miracle.

He said he had saved enough money, but the exchange rate went against him. He approached his pastor for prayers, and to his surprise, she wrote him a check. He wrote:

"In early 2015, I needed a miracle of 500k to pay for a professional course. I had saved up enough but fx rates changed abruptly.

"I went to my pastor for prayers and she asked, “why do you need prayers for something I can do?”

"She wrote me that check & my life changed till date."

See his tweet below:

People react to his story

@royal_t_online said:

"It's why these bad stories will never move me. I've seen members and even stramgers constantly depend on pastors giving but when u get close to the pastors family you'll realise they don't even have themselves, d children even dislike their dad for giving so much to others."

@EreluChocolate said:

"Pastors are human beings, God did not give everyone the spirit of generousity, it doesn't marr the work.

"We have family members who can't share, giving is a gift."

@jaybrizzy said:

"There wouldn’t be a need for counter narratives if Pastors were Christlike in their dealings. Even Christ when he noticed his congregation was hungry proceeded to feed them. This is what being a shepherd is all about. Taking care of the needs of your flock as much as you can."

@sauron136 said:

"You know what an exception is? Okay good. Well, your story right here is a classic example of an exception. Because for this story you posted, you can find at least 10 more stories that says the contrary.

"Now, trying to present your story as the norm as depicted in words like "I'm not sure what your pastors are" is outright deceitful."

@OOluwatomis said:

"This is one thing I know my dad does. He’d pay school fees, give money for feeding and transport fare to our members and workers whenever they ask, from his own pocket."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared how his pastor's action made him stop attending church.

Man shares unpleasant encounter with Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated his sad encounter with a Catholic priest that made him hate the church.

In a viral tweet, @daniels_osi said he was devoted and lived in a church house during his NYSC. He said he cleaned the church every Saturday, counted offerings and helped with other things.

After his NYSC, @daniels_osi said he approached his Catholic priest to use his connections to recommend him for a job and what he got was a job that paid N15k.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng