Nigerian superstar Davido had netizens on their ten toes as he reminded them of the length and breadth of his wealth

The Afrobeats global sensation was prompted by a similar post made by his cousin Tungi Adeleke on Elon Musk's X

Tungi, in his statement, took a hot swipe at naysayers as Davido reacted to it, referring to their family affluence

One good thing Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, knows how to do best is to boast about his wealth and family influence.

The singer, who has recently been embroiled in an internet drama with his colleague Dammy Krane, appears to have a lot going on for him and his weighty pockets.

Davido, in a brief tweet on Elon Musk's X, discussed the depth of riches and noted that they were endless.

This revelation was triggered by a post made by his cousin Tunji Adeleke. Tunji had earlier quoted the lyrics from singer Rema's viral single Hehehe, which talked about making money and taunting naysayers.

Tunji wrote:

"Monday morning, talking about me while I'm making money. Hehehe-hehehe-hehehe.”

Davideo retweeted the post, saying:

"The cash cannot finish. EVER!!!"

See the post below:

Davido spurs reactions with wealth

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BonaNaija:

"Our money won't finish - keep it coming."

@lifeofolaa:

"Enough money to buy 002 and 005 discography."

@aideinfluence:

"The money wey you rip no fit finish abi, oya nau."

@_egungunn:

"The cash can NEVER FINISH. Let’s share 500K for 30GB family. Drop aza if you are following 💰 💰💰 E Choke."

@ChessLordK:

"There's no cash that cannot finish idolo."

@wizkidfc_:

How much dey your hand like this?

@0Chynese:

"The cash can never finish but you Dey owe Abu 500 million to pay back na wahala. You defraud your fans off their hard earned money to do your wedding with you wife and you say the cash cannot finish. Na 30bg you fit dey lie for bros."

@naffaish01:

"Ok David. Abeg send me 500k from there. Make I use that one see front. I no dey see road clearly."

@Ikopima09:

"Why e go finish when you carry people sol money as your $DAVIDO memecoin dip."

@NFTWhistledown:

"David, after using cannot, a *Never should follow."

@naffaish01:

"Adeleke and bragging sha."

@Mlilvic:

"If e wan finish you go just create one meme coin, collect ur fans money again."

Davido shows off him and Chioma's space on his PJ

The Nigerian music star revealed where he sleeps with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, while giving his close friends a tour of his new private plane.

In a video that has gone viral, the artist said that the jet, which seats 20 people, was fully paid for.

He led his companions through the lounge, toilet, and bedroom section designated for him and Chioma.

