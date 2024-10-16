A Nigerian lady has tendered a long apology to popular Nigerian singer, Davido, after criticising his brand on X

According to the lady, she had disrespected the singer in a desperate bid to chase likes and comments on the platform

In her apology message, the lady claimed that she had learnt her lesson and pleaded with the singer to forgive her

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media platform X to issue an apology to renowned singer Davido, following a series of critical comments she made about his brand.

The lady expressed deep regret for her thoughtless remarks about him and appealed to him to forgive her.

Lady reveals Davido blocked her on X

In her lengthy apology message, @ashabul_jannaah confessed that her initial motivation for the criticisms was to garner likes and comments.

However, she soon realised the harm caused by her words and the negative impact on Davido's fans, the 30BG community.

The lady acknowledged that her comments about Davido's wealth and integrity were unwarranted and hurtful.

She recognised the singer's tireless efforts to build his career and expressed admiration for his energy and success.

Despite her previous criticism, @ashabul_jannaah claimed she had always been a silent admirer of Davido's work.

In her apology, she accepted full responsibility for her actions and acknowledged Davido's decision to block her.

She did not request immediate forgiveness or unblocking but instead hoped that her sincere apology would also be acknowledged in time.

In her words:

"A Heartfelt Apology to Davido. I’ve been tossing and turning over this for days and I need to get this off my chest. I’m truly sorry for the comments I made under your posts. They were thoughtless and disrespectful and I completely understand why you chose to block me.

"I never intended to hurt you or be offensive, but that’s exactly what happened. I thought I was just being playful, engaging in the kind of banter that often flies around here. But in hindsight, I see it for what it was: out of line and completely unnecessary.

"I chased likes and retweets, using your posts as a stage for my own little show and that was wrong. My remarks about your wealth and integrity were low blows. I’ve come to realize how much hard work and heart you’ve put into your career and my words didn’t just miss the mark; they were off the chart.

"I deeply regret my words. I’ve seen how your fans, the 30BG community, rallied around you. They didn’t just defend you; they showed me the real impact of my words. It was a harsh lesson that’s made me rethink how I’ll interact online. I’m also sorry to them for stirring up negativity.

"OBO, if you’re reading this, I hope you’re doing well. I’ve always admired your energy, success and spirit. Even if I didn’t show it in the best way, I’ve been a silent admirer.

"I’m not asking for forgiveness right away or for you to unblock me immediately. But I hope, in time, you might see this as a genuine apology from someone who’s learned a tough lesson. I want to move forward, and be part of the 30BG community positively and support you the right way.

"Sending you all the respect and love OBO. I sincerely apologize for everything and truly regret my actions."

Reactions as lady apologises to Davido

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Otio Aliu said:

"Wait first because Davido block you na him be all this many writeup for apologies?? I'm sure if you offended your parents you would not do this.. Na Davido hold your life??"

Oxford Ahm said:

"I don't think you're matured enough to be on twitter. Chill the f out. Don't go seeing a therapist the way you're going. It was a criticism and I doubt any real fans would give thought. With a ton of posts like dat seems like you're abt to crash twitter."

Femi Gold added:

"Nah you didn’t. You don’t kuku see anything off his page than criticize. Stay blocked!"

See the post below:

Lady from Omah Lay's show tenders apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who got extremely raunchy in a viral clip with Nigerian singer Omah Lay at his concert in the UK finally came out to address the incident.

In a viral clip, the young lady noted that the hate she's been getting since the concert had been extremely vile and detrimental to her mental health.

