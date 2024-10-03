Mr Eazi Replies Fan Who Called Wizkid His Oga Amid Feud With Davido: "Billionaires Don’t Make Noise"
- Somehow, fans have found a way to drag Mr Eazi into the online raucous between Wizkid, Davido and everyone else involved
- The fan poked the label boss and entrepreneur by asking him to support his 'oga' as he continued to wreak havoc online
- Mr Eazi's response was an unexpected one, which generated even more buzz among social media users and fans
A Nigerian social media user has provoked a response from singer and label boss Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, widely known as Mr Eazi, amid the ongoing online drama between Davido and his rival, Wizkid.
The battle started online on October 2 and does not seem to be subsiding anytime soon. Wizkid rolled out several brutal tweets directed at Davido, his craft, and his family.
The self-acclaimed Afrobeat number one said he was superior to any other artist in the music industry. While all this was going on, a fan went online to ask Mr Eazi to support his Oga, insinuating Wizkid.
How Mr Eazi replied fan
In reaction to the fan's tweet, Mr Eazi affirmed Jesus Christ as his only oga. A response that sent a wave of laughter across social media.
In his words:
"My only oga na Jesus Christ."
See post here:
Mr Eazi's reply trends
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@heisnairobi:
"nothing you can say here boy! he be your BOSS and you can’t deny that!!"
@kolchick:
"Billionaires don’t make noise 😂😂😂😂😂😂."
@funatmosphere_:
"Even Mr Eazi big pass the so called OGA 😂😂."
@kenny__hassan:
"Nah wizkid disrespect himself. So he deserve the disrespectful. Peace out."
@iamholyspirit:
"Wizkid think say he be Jesus, na there him problem begin."
@iamkellyeazy1:
"Dem dey find people to join the beef."
@mariomss1:
"Nah you sabi, but he is your boss."
@pyramidvalley__:
"His brain no dey disabled like the other clown."
Mr Eazi shares how wealthy he is
Meanwhile, singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, spoke about his wealth and why it will not finish anytime soon.
While he hailed his financial prowess, a fan asked him if he would still be rich if he did giveaways for all Nigerians.
Mr Eazi shared the amount he was willing to give out for his wealth to remain intact, and his tweet attracted numerous comments.
