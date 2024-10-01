Singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, has spoken about his wealth and why it will not finish anytime soon

While he hailed his financial prowess, a fan asked him if he would still be rich if he did giveaways for all Nigerians

Mr Eazi shared the amount he was willing to give out for his wealth to remain intact, and his tweet attracted numerous comments

Singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr. Eazi, has spoken about how the money in his bank account is long and won't finish.

The singer made this statement with a photo of him rocking a black suit and buttoning his jacket. A fan @bruzieee on X asked him if his money won't finish if he does giveaways to all Nigerians.

According to Mr. Eazi, his money won't be finished if he gives N1 each to Nigerians. The fan was excited that he got a response from the singer and said that it was a sign he would become a billionaire soon.

Other social media users used the opportunity to make financial demands from the singer, who is also a businessman. Mr Eazi is married to Temi Otedola, the third daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

See Mr Eazi's tweet below:

See the fan's response and Mr Eazi reacted below:

Reactions to Mr Eazi, fan's tweets

Check out some of the reactions to Mr Eazi and the fan's tweet below:

@bruzieee:

"What if you do giveaway to all Nigerians, e no go still pari

@phaarouq01:

"I don Dey wait make you post make i bill you Ejeh."

@bruzieee:

"Haaa Don Eazi quote my post ke. Signs I will become a billionaire soon."

@Cixcode:

"You want to say $1 not naira. You're more than that. Empawa money, Kigali football something."

@LifeasBukason:

"Baba abeg add 5 more zeros to that 1 naira send to me, make I use am see front."

Mr Eazi's co-founded company achieves N1bn transactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr. Eazi had shared how he felt after his co-founded company, Pawapay.io, achieved a milestone.

He stated that his enterprise is the fastest private payments company in history to achieve the feat.

His fans expressed excitement and praised his business acumen, while others wished him even greater success in the future.

