Daniel Regha did not find Wizkid's revelation about Davido's ally Tunde Ednut's alleged disability as something to joke about

Recall that in the heat of the drama, Wizkid jabbed at Tunde Ednut after he took sides with the Timeless crooner

Reacting to Wizzy's statement, Daniel Regha took to his official X page to share his thoughts about it

On October 2, 2024, Wizkid shocked the internet after he made a revelation about popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut.

Recall that Legit.ng has previously reported that the singer made it known that Tunde Ednut had issues with one of his legs, which was not apparent to anyone online. All this came amid his squabble with his industry rival, David 'Davido' Adeleke.

What Daniel Regha said about Wizzy

Social media critic Daniel Regha reacted to Wizkid's statement by going on the micro-blogging platform X to share his concerns about Wizkid's 'disrespect'.

According to Regha, Wizkid did not only Tunde Ednut but every other physically challenged person. He also reminded the Ojuelegba crooner that the tables do turn quickly.

In his words:

"Wizkid didn't only shade Tunde Ednut but literally mocked people who're physically challenged. "We don't diss disables" is the height of insensitivity. There's a fine line between beef, & being outright disrespectful. No-one knows tomorrow, the tables can turn."

"Wizkid is "mature" they said; This outrage is unwarranted and a sign of l¤w-self esteem. He lacks confidence in his abilities."

See posts below:

Daniel Regha's tweets cause online commotion

Read some comments below:

@Roodie77:

"Mugu wizkid no be go home and collect reply ,where you Dey in 2017 ? Go ask somebody."

@badlieutanant:

"Wizkid is just another clout chaser now, like VDM. Going after OBO for attention only shows he's way better than him. I guess his poor background has really affected his way of thinking."

@Djayjaay:

"Maturity mud u there Daniel. You no go teach person how to react , cage ur fave and their fans else LION no de fear dog."

@Anufadele:

"U wan go disable Wizkid?"

@abazwhyllzz:

"He should be very careful cos tables can turn. Body sh@ming is very bad."

@Djayjaay:

"No one knows tomorrow no mean say make you mumu."

@AjeboMezie:

"No doubt the table will definitely turn on him or his offspring. Just a matter of time."

@badlieutanant:

"I said it, Wizkid's poor background has already affected his way of thinking. He needs a Doctor."

Wizkid drags Davido's dad, baskemouth

Meanwhile, Wizkid continued his tweeting spree and dragged his colleague into the feud he started online.

In his series of tweets, he dragged Davido's father, his ex-lawyer, Baskemouth, into his fight with Davido.

He also called Davido several names, which sparked reactions from his fans, known as Wizkid FC.

