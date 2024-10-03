The feud between Davido and Wizkid has continued to attract the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid started hurling insulative words at Davido, his craft and his family by extension

In reaction to the online commotion, Davido's industry rival Burna Boy has reacted, sparking even more comments on the internet

Many wonder if there will ever be an end to the spiralling battle between Davido and Wizkid, and the response to that remains unknown as the dust is yet to settle.

Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has reacted to the drama between his colleagues, David 'Davido' Adeleke and Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun.

It went from dragging music release dates - October 1 to calling names and sending shades to a full-on solo rampage. Wzikid showed no mercy and did not hesitate to trash anyone who dared to come in between or call him to order.

Although Davido has not responded, the responses from some of his aids have been recorded and finally, a reaction from one of the Afrobeats Big Three, Burna Boy.

How Burna Boy responded to the feud

While the brouhaha intensified, Burna Boy took to his official Instagram page to share a picture of himself smiling brightly, while sitting by a microphone. The setting looked like he had been in a studio, and the mic represented something as well.

Many fans have slammed Burna Boy online, linking him to Diddy again. Some even went as far as saying they already knew where he stood, even with his silence.

See Burna's reaction here:

Burna Boy's reaction trends online

Read some reactions below:

@krizbyno20:

"Diddy’s sidechick😂😂😂."

@mideblaq__:

"Peace of mind wan wound burna boy and Olamide fans 😂😂 they can’t relate."

@jakarta_dc01:

"Since wen Diddy Oil matter cast fear nor let burna boy misbehave online again."

@descentoscar5:

"Their original father of all, Odogwu No 1."

@jyms88:

"The kind peace of mind wey burna fans Dey enjoy nowadays ehnnn…😌😌😌."

@dreamhomesrealty1:

"Burna be like their big bro😂big bro no Dey pick sides na."

@thestudentconnectv:

"He hasn't said anything since the Diggy Saga. I hope he's okay sha."

@empressvoltage:

"No slander against my Odogwu will be tolerated though!!!! We no be una MATE!!! Run along Babeis😂."

@mideronke:

"Diddy's baby😂 Fun won tan."

@loyaltygoat7:

"Diddy's oil."

Wizkid shakes the net with revelation

As per a previous report, Wizkid came for Davido's ally and blogger Tunde Ednut, who took sides with the DMW label boss Star Boy.

While responding to a fan, Wizkid boldly claimed Tunde Ednut was disabled and directed him to the Lord's Chosen Church.

Wizkid's comment about Tunde Ednut has stirred up reactions, with several netizens questioning the blogger's disability.

