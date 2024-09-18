Nigerian street act Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has given social media users a reason to laugh after he shared a video of his sons

The singer posted a clip where he was teaching two of his boys how to fight in a boxing match as they opposed each other

The viral clip had online users reacting while asking why the Zazu singers' kids were not in school

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, never stays a day out of the limelight. He's either involved in one controversy or releasing new music, and this time, he involved his sons.

A trending video of Portable and his kids has surfaced on social media. In the video, he was seen teaching them a new skill.

Portable teaches son's new skill. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer thought it right to teach his sons, Iyanuoluwa and Ogooluwa to defend themselves in the face of danger, so he engaged them in boxing classes.

Legit.ng sighted the video recording, which captured the kids fighting each other on the singer's Instagram page. While one was all gloved up, the other used his bare hands.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Portable was recently in the news after apologising to the pastor he slapped, who went to preach at his Odogwu bar in the Sango area of Ogun state. In a fresh clip, he was seen wailing while pleading for the man of God's forgiveness.

Fans react to clip of Portable's sons fighting

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@dawears:

"Your tomorrow no go school today ni ???? Ehn daddy was."

@uclemuclem:

"You fit love portable in the morning hate am in the afternoon then come back in the night come love am back 😂😂😂😂."

@snehlord_:

"Iyanu kick na Gbi shair gbi shair 😂."

@_lekzydinho:

"Omo my mentor you’ve turn Instagram post to WhatsApp status 🤦🏿💔."

@abiswealth96:

"Tell them make them nor go attack person children for school o😹😹."

@heritage_hairand_more:

"This children go dey think which kind werey daddy be this 😂😂."

@el_zucchinni:

"Why you no let them go school, when their mate dey class, you put dem for house dey say Iyanu kick 🤦😂."

Portable gifts monarch his Range Rover

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Portable gave the King of Oke Osa his used Range Rover.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Zazu star explained that ahead of the Isese ceremony, he wanted to gift the monarch the car, which was also gifted to him.

Portable’s gesture raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens, with many fans praising the singer.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng