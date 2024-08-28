Wunmi has shared a video after Prime Boy mad some allegations against her about her husband's death

Prime Boy had stated that she killed her husband and asked the police to interrogate her for her action

Reacting to the allegation, she shared a video of Aunty Ramota, and it sparked reactions in the comment section

Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has replied her husband's best friend, Prime Boy, after he made some allegation against her.

Legit.ng had reported that Prime Boy had said that the police should interrogate Wunmi, and he accused her of killing her husband.

Wunmi replies Prime Boy with cryptic video. Photo credit @primeboynews1/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Reacting to what Prime Boy said, Wunmi shared a video of Aunty Ramota holding a bottle of alcohol. The content of the bottle looked like water instead of alcohol.

In the video, the petite lady was enjoying her drink as she drove flies from disturbing her.

The post sparked reactions among fans, who said that she was drinking hater's tears.

Recall that Prime Boy was declared wanted as a suspect in the death of singer Mohbad.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Wunmi's video

Reactions has trailed the video shared by Wunmi. Here are some of the comments below:

@playmaker_148:

"But if them start dey talk about dna she no go Dey online again."

@cart_aham:

"This girl get one politician wey stand her back!! But it's well."

@the_khadeejarh_badamacee:

"Imagine oloooriburuku omo …. I pitty any guy or man supporting wunmi cause ha."

@clemen_bayo:

"This matter still dey ground, abeg make Una rest for this matter.'

@leczy_b:

"Na inside Yoruba movie I dey see all these things oo.. it’s happening real life now."

@snehrich3:

"She no mourn today, let dem bring dna matter she go Dey post mourn stuff."

@i_am_djfabz:

"Don't worry you will definitely have your time in jail soon, the truth will come out, it's only a matter of time."

@bukky_sodeke:

"Her son dna is not for public consumption so find work to do and leave another person child alone."

@teejayrq:

"She don delete am sharp. Pls arrest this girl now."

@skushi_ex:

"She Dey drink Una tears."

Wunmi agrees to do DNA

Legit.ng had reported that some women had claimed that late Mohbad's widow's Wunmi was ready to conduct the DNA test that her father-in-law requested for.

Joseph Aloba had insisted that Wunmi should do a test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson, Liam.

In the recording that surfaced online, it was stated that if the result comes out positive, Wunmi was going to sue Aloba for defamation.

Source: Legit.ng