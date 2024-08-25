Big Brother Naija's housemate Chinwe has stated that she has not been feeling the impact of singer Wizkid

Some housemates gathered to discuss during the Tecno task as Kellyrae tried to explain happenings in the music industry

Her outburst sparked reactions among fans of the music artist as they shared their hot takes about the housemate

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chinwe Elibe, has stirred massive reaction from Wizkid FC with what she said about their favourite while she was discussing with her colleagues on the reality show.

Some housemates had gathered and were discussing about the Nigeria music industry during the Tecno task. Kellyrae shared his view about some music artistes, most especially Wizkid.

Reacting to what Kellyrae said, Chinwe claimed she has not been seeing Wizkid's working, She added that the Grammy Award winner was not as relevant as before.

Chinwe speaks about Burna Boy

In the recording, the housemate, who cried about her period, compared Burna Boy to Wizkid. She said that Burna Boy has proved his worth as the real Odogwu.

She noted that Burna Boy has been showing his workings.

In her words:

"In the main time, seeing is believing, we no dey see the working. If it is Burna Boy now, I am not going to have this discussion. Him dey show working. He dey prove say him be Odogwu.."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Chinwe said about Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@4our2wo:

"But she’s right."

@Ahujachim:

"It's her loud mouth that made her pair unlikeable."

@ManlikeMikeey:

"Person wey dey talk am no even dey relevant."

@racheal_ifedayo:

"You no fit smell that money sha."

@De_yemopraiz06:

"She go too chop dragging when she come out of the house.'

@_Oluwanifemii:

"Chinwe watch your mouth.'

@buzzedison:

"She is looking for trouble."

@OloriOfOloris:

"But she didn’t lie."

@pablotimsonTN:

"U no kuku get sense before mumu opomu."

@Ayo_Jay7:

"She dey go house."

@ShumaAbdulmaliq:

"She is right! But she for no talk am openly."

Chinwe threatens to leave show

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija housemate had announced her decision about the reality show which is currently viewing.

The lady, who is a pair with Zion, was angry with the guy over his attitude toward her, and she had to state her mind.

In the video, she said Zion didn't ask her if she had eaten and taken her medication, despite the fact that he had eaten five times.

