Nigerian fas-rising singer Asake has continued to move fastly above his peers as he cemented his impact with the release of his third studio album, Lungu Boy

As part of his album tour, the YBNL prodigy had a spectacular night at YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, entertaining his foreign fans

Several videos captured the aerobics the Active crooner did on top of a vintage car, triggering reactions from netizens

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, headlined the second leg of his 'Lungu Boy' album tour with a sold-out show at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

The event, which took place on August 27, 2024, saw the YBNL star make a stellar entrance by appearing on stage on the top of a bespoke vintage car.

Asake makes entrance with car at Lungu Boy Los Angeles Show. Credit: @askemusic/Instagram

Source: Instagram

At the concert, Asake performed several of his hit tunes, including songs from his recently released third album, Lungu Boy.

Gunna, an American rapper, made a cameo appearance during the performance, joining Asake on stage to sing "Happiness," their duet with Sarz.

Nigerian fast–rising act Victony joined Asake for a performance of their collaboration, 'Stubborn'.

Many of Asake's fans were intrigued by his appearance on stage, stomping on the top of the vintage automobile.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' tour will visit six cities in the United States, including headline performances at renowned venues such as the Toyota Centre in Houston, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Watch the videos below:

Asake's YouTube Theatre show trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

